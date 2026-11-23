Amelia Jones

BBC viewers have praised the opening episode of The Witch Farm, with some saying the drama about a suspected haunting at a remote farmhouse in Bannau Brycheiniog left them unnerved.

The four-part series stars Gabrielle Creevy and Michael Socha as Liz and Bill Rich, whose accounts of strange events at Heol Fanog inspired the BBC Radio 4 podcast of the same name.

Fans of the podcast were among those who welcomed its television debut.

One viewer took to social media to praise the opening episode, admitting they had listened to the podcast several times before watching the adaptation.

They said: “Good grief that first episode of the witch farm was fantastic! I’ve listened to the podcast a couple of times and wasn’t sure what to expect… bloody hell Danny you’ve done a great job of dramatising the story.

“Fingers crossed the rest of the series is as good as that. Some great links back to the original like the swallows, the footsteps and the ’bubble’. It’s one episode at a time for me because that freaked me out! Doesn’t help that I live in an old house.”

Another viewer was equally impressed, simply writing: “Watched 1st episode last night wow!”

Written by Danny Robins, the creator of the hit BBC paranormal podcast and television series Uncanny, as well as West End production 2:22 – A Ghost Story, the drama brings one of his most unsettling real-life investigations to the small screen.

The story begins in 1989, when Liz (Gabrielle Creevy) moves away from London with her partner Bill (Michael Socha), an artist, and his teenage son Jonathan (Lewin Lloyd). Pregnant and hoping for a fresh start, Liz sees their move to a remote Welsh farmhouse as an opportunity to build a new life away from the city.

Initially, the family’s isolation is part of its appeal. However, their excitement soon gives way to fear as a series of unexplained incidents, strange noises and the appearance of an unsettling figure leave them questioning what is happening around them.

The original story was explored in Robins’ BBC podcast The Witch Farm, which investigated the reported experiences of a family living at a remote farmhouse in south Wales during the late 1980s.

The television adaptation now gives audiences the chance to experience the story in a different way, with the opening episode already prompting strong reactions from viewers who are keen to discover what happens next.