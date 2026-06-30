Vintage bus experience to honour legendary opera star at heritage event

Nation.Cymru staff

A new attraction in tribute to ‘The King of the High Cs’ has been unveiled at this year’s biggest heritage transport events.

The Llangollen and Corwen Railway has unveiled a unique new attraction for this year’s Classic Transport Weekend with the launch of the Pavarotti Special – a vintage heritage bus service created especially for Saturday evening’s Party in the Park featuring the internationally acclaimed Froncysyllte Male Voice Choir.

The special service celebrates the choir’s remarkable association with the late Luciano Pavarotti, whose lifelong affection for Llangollen and the Fron Choir began after his father’s choir won the International Eisteddfod in 1955, inspiring him to pursue a singing career.

Last year, the Froncysyllte Male Voice Choir travelled to Modena, Pavarotti’s home city, at the personal invitation of his widow, Nicoletta Mantovani, to perform in celebrations marking what would have been the legendary tenor’s 90th birthday.

Now, visitors can celebrate that extraordinary musical connection by boarding the Pavarotti Special, departing Corwen at 6.00pm on Saturday evening for Glyndyfrdwy Station, where the choir will perform in a marquee in a beautiful field beside the railway.

After the concert, visitors can return to Corwen aboard a heritage railcar, departing Glyndyfrdwy at 10.02pm, completing a memorable evening combining vintage road and rail transport with one of Wales’ finest musical performances.

The Party in the Park forms part of what promises to be a huge Classic Transport Weekend, with close to 400 classic vehicles expected to descend on Glyndyfrdwy on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 July. The event is just days before the 79th Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod begins.

The event will feature an extraordinary display of classic cars, motorcycles, buses, tractors, military vehicles, commercial vehicles and historic lorries, alongside an intensive timetable of steam locomotives, heritage diesel trains and heritage railcars, creating one of the most diverse heritage transport events anywhere in the UK.

Throughout both days, vintage shuttle buses will operate between Corwen and Glyndyfrdwy every 30 minutes from 10.00am until 5.00pm, giving visitors the opportunity to travel as generations once did while enjoying the displays at the railway’s main event hub.

Visitors can also enjoy unlimited travel across the railway with Day Rover and Two-Day Rover tickets, allowing them to explore the line from Llangollen to Corwen while experiencing a varied programme of steam, diesel and heritage railcar services throughout the weekend.

Tim Hines, one of the organisers, said, “Classic Transport Weekend has grown into one of the highlights of the heritage calendar, and this year is shaping up to be another huge event. With close to 400 classic vehicles, steam locomotives, heritage diesels, vintage railcars, classic buses and activities across the railway, there’s something for every generation to enjoy.

“We want visitors to make the journey part of the experience. Leave the car behind, travel by train, hop aboard one of our vintage buses and spend the day immersed in transport history. It’s a fantastic weekend for enthusiasts and families alike, and we’re looking forward to welcoming visitors from across the UK.”

‘Only fitting’

Co-organiser George Walker added, “When we heard about the Froncysyllte Male Voice Choir’s recent visit to Modena and their continuing connection with Luciano Pavarotti’s family, it seemed only fitting that we should celebrate that remarkable story. That’s how the idea for the Pavarotti Special was born.

“Visitors can climb aboard a beautifully restored heritage bus, enjoy an unforgettable evening with one of the world’s finest male voice choirs, then travel home on one of our heritage railcars.

“There is simply nowhere else in the world where you can enjoy this combination of vintage buses, heritage trains, close to 400 classic vehicles and a choir with such a unique international story. We’re incredibly proud to bring it all together at Glyndyfrdwy for what promises to be a fantastic weekend celebrating Britain’s transport heritage.”

Classic Transport Weekend ticket holders can enjoy the Party in the Park free of charge, making it the perfect finale to a day spent travelling behind heritage trains and exploring one of the largest gatherings of classic transport in Wales. Evening-only concert tickets are also available for just £5.

Visitors are encouraged to begin their journey from Llangollen, Berwyn, Carrog or Corwen, travelling to Glyndyfrdwy by heritage railway. Free parking at Glyndyfrdwy is limited, making the railway and vintage shuttle buses the ideal way to reach the event.

For more information and tickets, visit: https://llangollen-railway.co.uk/classic-transport-weekend/