Viral buskers who shut down Cardiff high street set to perform headline gig this weekend

Amelia Jones

An indie rock band that went viral after shutting down a Cardiff high street will play a headline gig at an iconic Cardiff venue this weekend.

Zac and The New Men have built a growing following through their energetic street performances and social media presence, regularly drawing crowds when they play on the streets of Swansea and Cardiff.

But it was one particular performance in Cardiff that really put the band on the map.

Last month, the group performed on The Hayes high street and attracted such a large crowd that the city centre high street was brought to a standstill as people stopped to watch and sing along.

They posted the video on their Instagram account, which got over 37,600 views and caught the attention of many local outlets.

They also returned to same spot last weekend to promote the gig, and were met with a similar reaction from locals and visitors to the city.

Now, rather than playing to passers-by on the street, the four-piece will take to the stage at Fuel Rock Club for their headline show this weekend.

The band consists of Zac Davies on lead vocals and lead guitar, Oli Poole on rhythm guitar, James Dye on bass and Will Newman on drums.

Their sound blends heavy rock, blues and country, with influences ranging from Nothing But Thieves to Metallica. Their live performances have become a key part of their growing reputation, with the band often drawing crowds through a mixture of original material and well-known covers.

During their Cardiff street performance, the group played songs including Fleetwood Mac’s classic The Chain and Jimi Hendrix’s Voodoo Child, giving passers-by a taste of the sound that has helped them build their following.

But this weekend’s show will give the band the chance to play their own music.

They are said to blend everything from heavy rock to blues and country, their sonic style draws inspiration from acts like Nothing But Thieves and Metallica.

Their last album ‘Reinvent Me‘ was released back in 2023 and was compared to iconic rock bands like Nothing But Thieves and Royal Blood. Their latest single ‘Getting Over It’combines driving guitars and the raw, powerful vocals of Davies.

You can find tickets to their gig at Fuel here.

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