Viral dads’ event targeted by Andrew Tate comes to Wales

Amelia Jones

A viral event which drew a hostile intervention from controversial influencer Andrew Tate is coming to Wales this week.

Swansea will host its first Beers & Braids event on Thursday, giving dads, parents and guardians the chance to learn how to care for and style their children’s hair.

The concept has been gaining attention on TikTok and other social media platforms for months, with videos of fathers learning to braid their daughters’ hair attracting millions of views. Events based on the idea have since popped up in different parts of the UK, giving parents the chance to learn skills they can use at home.

The adults-only session is being run in partnership with It’s Science and will take place upstairs at the board game café Common Meeple in Swansea. Attendees can expect a hands-on evening covering simple techniques, useful tips and easy styles that can be recreated at home.

While the event is aimed particularly at dads who want to become more confident with their children’s hair, it is open to any parent or guardian keen to pick up new skills.

The event stems from the original initiative ‘Plaits and Pints’ created Matthew Carter and Lawrence Price of podcast The Secret Life of Dads, the London meet ups aim to help fathers build bonds and learn practical care skills like plaits, braids, and ponytails.

The trend caused controversy after social media influencer Andrew Tate commented on their event on X, he said: “White men will never have nations again. Simply a cucked race.”

The organisers responded by posting a video at one of their events. They said: “Your version of masculinity is dying, because dads in spaces like this want nothing more than to be emotionally available for their daughters. So Andrew we’ll see you at the next Cucks and Ponytails.”

Each ticket at the Swansea event includes a complimentary beer or soft drink, giving attendees the chance to relax while learning something new.

The event will take place on Thursday, August 13 at 6pm, with tickets costing £20, including the complimentary drink. Organisers say all profits from the event will be donated to charity.

With the beers-and-braids trend already proving popular online, the Swansea event offers a chance to take the idea off TikTok and into the real world, while helping parents feel a little more confident when faced with a head of hair that needs styling.

Tickets are available here.

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