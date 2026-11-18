Amelia Jones

A viral Bristol sandwich business known for its enormous sandwiches plans to open its first shop in the Welsh capital.

Sandwich Sandwich, the independent family-run brand that has built a huge following online for its towering sandwiches, is preparing to open at the former Kaspa’s dessert venue on St Mary Street.

The business has become a social media favourite thanks to its oversized sandwiches, which are packed with generous layers of fillings and often feature eye-catching combinations that have helped it attract customers from across the country.

Founded in Bristol, Sandwich Sandwich has established itself as one of the city’s best-known independent food businesses, with its substantial creations regularly generating excitement among food lovers online.

Its sandwiches are known for their generous portions, with fillings stacked between thick slices of bread to create the brand’s signature look.

The business has developed a particularly strong following on social media, where videos and photographs showcasing its enormous sandwiches have helped turn it into a viral food sensation.

Now, Cardiff food lovers will have the opportunity to experience the brand for themselves as it prepares to expand across the Severn and bring its popular creations to the Welsh capital.

The new shop will be located on St Mary Street, one of Cardiff’s busiest central streets, which is home to a growing mix of independent businesses, restaurants, bars and retail outlets.

The former Kaspa’s venue will provide a new home for the Bristol-born business as it looks to introduce its menu to a new audience.

Its arrival is likely to appeal to fans who have followed the brand online and have been waiting for the opportunity to try its sandwiches without making the journey to Bristol.

While further details about the opening date and what customers can expect from the Cardiff site are awaited, the announcement has already given local sandwich lovers something to look forward to.