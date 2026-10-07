Viral social media music star announces Cardiff date on UK tour

Amelia Jones

Viral rising star of the UK indie scene announces Cardiff date on his 2027 UK Tour.

Singer-songwriter and online creator James Marriott is set to bring his 2027 UK tour to Cardiff, with a highly anticipated performance at DEPOT Cardiff on Wednesday, 7 April 2027.

The Cardiff date is part of Marriott’s extensive UK tour, which will see him perform at venues across the country, including Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and Birmingham before arriving in the Welsh capital.

Following his Cardiff appearance, he will head to Bristol before finishing the UK leg with a major show at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

Marriott has built a growing following through a combination of music and online content. His music blends alternative and indie influences with catchy guitar-led songwriting. His upcoming tour is also set to showcase material from his third full-length album, Warning Signs, which Live Nation describes as a more immersive and emotionally intense chapter in his career.

In August 2026, Marriott performed on the main stage at the Reading and Leeds Festivals.In September, he released “Burn Down the Disco”and announced a show at O2 Academy Brixton for 17 September 2026, with Chloe Slater and Hannah Grae as supporting acts.

At the show, he announced his third studio album, Warning Signs, for release on 15 January 2027.

The concert at DEPOT is scheduled to begin at 7pm, with the venue located on Curran Road in Cardiff. The event will be general admission, giving fans the chance to experience Marriott’s live performance up close.

The Cardiff show is already attracting interest, with Ticketmaster listing the event as having limited availability. Tickets are subject to an age restriction, with attendees required to be aged 14 or over. Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

You can purchase tickets here.

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