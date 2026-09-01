Viral Welsh West End stars to tour across Wales

Nation.Cymru Staff

A musical theatre group made up of Welsh West End performers will tour venues across Wales this winter following a string of high-profile performances and viral success online.

Welsh of the West End originally formed in 2020 during Covid-19 lockdowns, when theatres and arts venues closed, and many performers found themselves without work.

To lift people’s spirits, they began creating covers of popular songs from musicals, which have since gained over 20 million views and 250,000 likes.

The group didn’t perform in person, however, until their run on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2022. After singing ‘From Now On’ and receiving four votes in the auditions, they reached the live semi-finals, just missing out on a place in the grand final.

Welsh of the West End includes several high-profile West End performers from Wales, with Steffan Hughes, a member of Only Men Aloud as their founder.

Also in the lineup is Siwan Henderson from Cardiff who has starred in The Pirate Queen at the London Coliseum and It Happened In Key West at the Charing Cross Theatre.

Celyn Cartwright, who has toured with Lord of the Dance and Come What May, and is starring in The Ballad of Johnny and June, Glain Rhys of The Phantom of the Opera and The Secret Garden, and Tom Hier who has led Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat and has toured with Only Men Aloud also join the lineup.

Following their BGT success, the group have gone on to perform at the Royal Albert Hall, Trafalgar Square, and London Palladium, have headline Pride Cymru and performed on-pitch before International Rugby games for the WRU.

They have also supported other West End legends like Michael Ball and Alfie Boe at venues such as the Wales Millennium Centre.

The group will now perform around Wales as their Winter Tour 2026 kicks off on 27 November at the New Theatre, before they head to Llandudno, Brecon, Wrexham, Aberystwyth, Newtown and Swansea.

More information and tickets are available here.

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