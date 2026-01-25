Visit Wales launches ‘Chill Cymru’ – a meditative journey through the soul of Wales

A new series of guided meditative podcasts and films offering a multi-sensory escape to Wales’ most beautiful locations launches today.

On St Dwynwen’s Day, Wales’s national day of love in all its forms – Visit Wales is inviting the world to celebrate with llonyddwch (stillness), myfyrdod (reflection) and hwyl (joy) through Chill Cymru – a meditative journey through the soul of Wales.

This new series of guided meditative podcasts and accompanying short films is designed to transport listeners to the heart of Wales, wherever they are in the world, while celebrating self-love and emotional wellbeing.

Part of Visit Wales’ wider Hwyl campaign – which champions the emotional, sensory and joyful connections visitors can encounter in Wales – Chill Cymru reflects a growing desire among travellers to reconnect, slow down and prioritise wellbeing.

Mindful destination marketing

As travellers seek more meaningful, restorative experiences, destination marketing is evolving – shifting from visual spectacle to emotional resonance.

Wellbeing, mindfulness and self-care have become defining themes in modern tourism, with audiences looking not just to see new places, but to experience something more profound when they travel.

Chill Cymru represents this movement, and rather than simply showing people what Wales looks like, Visit Wales is helping them to feel it: through the texture of the landscapes and the cadence of the Welsh language, seamlessly woven into the audio experience, to inspire travellers on a deeper, more human level.

Place based storytelling

Narrated by BBC Radio 1’s Sian Eleri, host of The Chillest Show and a proud Caernarfon native, Chill Cymru blends immersive natural soundscapes, thoughtful storytelling, and an original ambient score to create six restorative journeys across some of the country’s most breathtaking landscapes.

From the whispering pines of Cwmcarn Forest, to the sacred peaks of Eryri, the lavender fields of Cefnperfedd Uchaf, to the sands of Three Cliffs Bay in Gower, the peaceful wildflower meadows of Wern-y-Cwm Farm, and the still waters of Cardiff Bay, each episode of Chill Cymru takes listeners on a mindful journey through the landscapes and language of Wales.

Available to stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube, Chill Cymru aims to bring the art of slow travel to your senses.

The six meditative Chill Cymru journeys:

Three Cliffs Bay – golden sands and Celtic legends on the Gower Peninsula



Cefnperfedd Uchaf – lavender fields in the heart of mid Wales



Pen y Pass – the gateway to Yr Wyddfa, the summit of Eryri



Wern-y-Cwm Farm – a dreamlike rural retreat in the shadow of Ysgyryd Fawr



Cardiff Bay – where the city meets the sea



Cwmcarn Forest – a woodland reborn through nature’s healing



Each short meditative journey blends evocative narration with organic soundscaping. The result is both intimate and transportive, encouraging listeners to slow down, listen deeply, and connect to the rhythm of Cymru.

Chill Cymru launches today (January 25) and is available to stream on:

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

YouTube

For more information: Chill Cymru guided meditative podcasts through Wales

To plan your own Chill Cymru escape and discover the real Wales: visitwales.com