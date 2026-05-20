Visitors invited behind the scenes with return of Welsh art trail

Art lovers are being invited to explore studios, galleries and hidden creative spaces as Crickhowell Open Studios returns this bank holiday weekend.

From 23 to 25 May 2026, there will be free entry to venues across Crickhowell and Abergavenny showcasing paintings, printmaking, textiles, sculpture, jewellery, ceramics and glass.

The Open Studios project allows visitors to step behind the scenes of artists’ studios, view works in progress, learn about the creative process, and explore current exhibitions as galleries and creative spaces extend their opening hours throughout the weekend.

Organised by the Crickhowell Resource and Information Centre (CRiC), which is celebrating twenty years of supporting the local community, the Open Studios trail features 26 venues across the region.

Visitors can begin at the Oriel CRiC Gallery, home to the Open Art Competition Exhibition, before following the wider art trail through Crickhowell and beyond.

Oriel CRiC highlighted that the 2026 Open Studios trail is an “integral” part of their celebration and their mission “to support and nurture the region’s artists”.

They continued: “In uncertain times, art offers hope, solace and sheer enjoyment and we hope that visitors from near and far will find it a rewarding and inspiring experience.”

As well as the Open Art Competition, the gallery will feature Newport-based portrait artist Oriane Pierrepont.

Oriane previously appeared on BBC One’s Extraordinary Portraits with Bill Bailey, where she painted Clare Sacco, founder of the cancer charity Embers.

Oriane is a Newport-based portrait artist whose work explores character, presence and the subtle language of expression moving between charcoal, pastel and oil.

During the residency in CRiC, Oriane will be working on a number of portraits in progress, allowing visitors to see how a painting develops from its earliest stages through to the building of form, colour and likeness.

Also participating in Crickhowell is Nadia Epping. Originally from Germany, since moving to Crickhowell, Nadia has developed a specific focus on the industrial heritage of her direct surroundings and further afield in Wales.

Looking beyond the natural beauty she seeks out sites that speak to the developments that have shaped today’s landscape and the people within it. Her paintings reveal unexpected aspects of Bannau Brycheiniog and their hidden grace.

Nadia’s work will also feature at Antur Brew Co., celebrating the historic brewing industry and revealing the unique beauty of the tools of the craft.

The taproom will be open all weekend (except Monday) for food and drink, with takeaways available from the brewery shop.

St Edmund’s Church on Church Lane will house works from several artists including potter Chris Heneghan, mixed-media artist Katy Selwyn-Smith, the members of the Brecknock Art Society, one-of-a-kind jewellery from Lauri-Li Design, farmyard animal paintings by Ruth Morgan, and varied works from Kwong Kuen-Shan.

Further afield in Cwmdu, The Welsh Academy of Art will feature portrait artist Lucy Corbett, and oil painter and printmaker Lee Wright. With a focus on teaching the traditions of the old masters, visitors can learn more about creative processes and training at the academy during the weekend.

In Usk, The Makers Gallery and Studios will extend its opening hours to showcase the work of its 30 members in their converted barn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Makers at Craft Renaissance (@themakers_craftsrenaissance)

Examples of the arts and crafts on display are: paintings, willow weaving, ceramics, sculpture, jewellery, wood turning, glass art, textiles, printmaking, blacksmithing, photography, floristry, illustrations and cards.

They will host an exhibition of arts students’ work from their classes, and member Corinna Ann will be running linocut classes.

For the full list of participating galleries and artists, as well as directions and other helpful information, head to the CRiC Centre’s site here.