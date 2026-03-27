Visitors invited to discover one of Wales’ ‘best-kept secrets’

This Easter, visitors are being invited to uncover one of South Wales’ best-kept secrets – the Dramatic Heart of Wales.

As searches for Easter Getaways surge by 5000% according to Google Trends, the area of Neath Port Talbot is being promoted as a prime staycation spot.

Perfectly positioned as a destination that blends countryside, coast and culture, the Dramatic Heart of Wales offers a refreshing alternative to more crowded holiday hotspots. Whether it’s a family getaway, an active escape, or a relaxing break with four-legged friends, the area provides a diverse and memorable experience for all.

With spring in full bloom, Easter is an ideal time to visit. Families can enjoy scenic countryside walks, explore expansive sandy beaches, and discover cultural attractions that showcase the rich heritage of the area. From peaceful woodland trails to dramatic coastal paths, the region is a haven for walkers and cyclists alike, boasting hundreds of miles of routes suitable for all abilities.

A highlight of this year’s Easter programme is the Easter Monday Family Fun Day at Margam Country Park on 6th April, where families can enjoy a packed day of entertainment in one of the region’s most iconic settings. Visitors can expect a lively atmosphere with activities designed to keep children entertained while adults soak up the stunning surroundings.

Meanwhile, Gnoll Country Park will host a full day of Easter celebrations on Easter Sunday, featuring an Easter Egg Hunt from 12 noon, followed by a colourful Easter Bonnet Parade at 3pm, alongside a decorated Easter egg display. These events offer the perfect opportunity for families to come together and enjoy traditional seasonal fun in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Beyond the events, the Dramatic Heart of Wales is also proudly dog-friendly, making it an easy choice for those travelling with pets. A wide range of accommodations, eateries, and attractions warmly welcome dogs, alongside dedicated dog-friendly activities and open spaces where they can roam freely.

Visitors looking for adventure can take advantage of world-class mountain biking trails, while those seeking a slower pace can enjoy the towns, local food, and picturesque landscapes. The balance of outdoor activity and cultural exploration makes the region especially appealing for families looking to make the most of the Easter holidays.

Karleigh Davies, Destination and Development Coordinator at Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council, said: “The Dramatic Heart of Wales truly lives up to its name, offering something for everyone this Easter. Whether you’re exploring our stunning valleys, enjoying the coastline, or spending quality time with family, there’s a unique experience waiting here. We’re proud to offer such a diverse destination that remains one of South Wales’ hidden gems, and we’re excited to welcome visitors to discover it for themselves.”

With fewer crowds, breathtaking scenery, and a wide variety of activities, the Dramatic Heart of Wales invites visitors to step off the beaten track this Easter and create lasting memories in a destination that has something for everyone.

Find out more about the Dramatic Heart of Wales HERE