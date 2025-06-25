Viva La Print: Printed Festival takes place this weekend

Stephen Price

Printed Festival, a celebration of the art of printmaking featuring a whole host of workshops and events, takes place in Cardiff this weekend.

Print culture is currently booming here in Wales, and Cardiff – especially the creative districts of Canton – is fast becoming a hub of print studios and creative spaces.

This year, Printed Festival is setting up shop at Chapter Arts Centre, and the organisers are brimming with excitement, ahead of the country’s most important celebration of everything printmaking.

“…we never dreamed it would grow like it has, it is a jamboree, a printmaking extravaganza!” – Aidan Saunders (Print Wagon & Prints of Hay).

The team behind Printed Festival are passionate about building on the momentum built by previous festivals, and have created an open fantastic space where artists, organisations, and educators can all come together, share their genius, and inspire each other.

Makers Trail

Tom from Printhaus shared: “It’s going to be such an amazing opportunity for everyone to collaborate, learn, and really dive into the world of printmaking in Wales.

“Get ready for the most creative weekend of your life! We’re so excited about our ‘makers trail’ – you’ll get to meet incredible print artists, feast your eyes on stunning prints, and (our favourite part) get your hands dirty with some actual printing! Whether you’re a seasoned pro or have never touched a printing press in your life, we promise you’ll have an absolute blast trying everything from risograph to screen printing.

“We’re still buzzing from last year’s festival – the energy was electric, and the support we received just blew us away! This year, we’re taking it to a whole new level with more amazing creatives, more fantastic workshops, and so many ways to get involved, we can barely contain our excitement!”

Tom is putting on a series of Workshops, with tickets available to purchase now – Dry Point & Chine Workshop, Letterpress Workshop and Art Department Rules

Hands-on

This year’s schedule is jam-packed with activities for the whole family, stunning artist showcases, and hands-on experiences that’ll make your creative heart sing.

This isn’t just a festival – it’s a celebration of print, creativity, and our wonderful community.

Everyone is welcome to attend what they promise will be “the most unforgettable weekend of printmaking magic you’ve ever experienced! Trust us, you won’t want to miss this!”

Printed Festival 2025 – Viva La print takes place from June 28-29, 11am – 4pm at Chapter Arts Centre Market Road, Canton, Cardiff CF5 1QE. Entry is free.

Find out more at the festival website – www.printedfestival.com or on social media: Instagram – @printed_festival Facebook Page – @Printed Festival FB Event Page – Printed Festival 2025

