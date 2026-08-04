Voices of the Valleys: New Sky documentary on Male Voice Choirs hits screens this week

Nation Cymru staff

A new three-part series is set to launch on TV screens this week, following three male voice choirs as they prepare for landmark performances and competitions across Wales

Voices of the Valleys follows three Male Voice Choirs from across Wales along with their charismatic conductors as they each prepare for a key event in their choral calendar, from challenging competitions to a performance in front of over 70,000 people.

The series will follow the passionate choristers, from a twenty-four-year-old soloist yet to reach his full potential to one of Wales’ more experienced and celebrated tenors, and explore the pride and dedication involved in keeping this rich tradition alive and thriving.

Premiering on Sky Arts and NOW, the series offers an intimate look at the dedication, friendship and passion that continues to keep one of Wales’ most celebrated cultural traditions alive.

The opening episode introduces the conductors leading the three choirs: Conor O’Leary of Beaufort Male Choir, Aled Myrddin of Machynlleth Male Voice Choir, and Leigh Mason of Y Fron Male Voice Choir.

Each choir is working towards a prestigious event. Beaufort prepares to perform before more than 70,000 spectators at the Wales v South Africa rugby international at the Principality Stadium, Machynlleth sets its sights on the International Eisteddfod’s Male Voice Choir competition, while Y Fron gets ready to perform at the National Eisteddfod on home ground in Wrexham.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yeti Television (@weareyetimedia)

As rehearsals intensify, Voices of the Valleys explores the pride, commitment and sense of community that have sustained Welsh male voice choirs for more than a century, while examining how the tradition continues to evolve for new audiences.

Beaufort Male Choir shared: “We are very excited to announce that since last year, a film crew from Yeti Media have followed Beaufort Male Choir at concerts and rehearsals and have been there at every turn, capturing the real heart of our choir family, resulting in a 3 part premium documentary for Sky TV.

“Along with the wonderful Fron male choir and Côr Meibion Machynlleth, we are featuring in “Voice of the Valleys”, a peek into our choirs, people and friendships, showing our pride and ‘hwyl’ in what we do.

“The series is being aired at 8pm Wednesday 5th August on Sky Arts.”

The Fron Male Voice Choir shared on Facebook: “For much of last year, a television crew from Yeti Media followed us on a journey, joining us at rehearsals, performances and events, travelling with us, speaking to choir members and capturing the work, friendship and commitment that go into life with Fron Male Voice Choir.

“The cameras seemed to be everywhere, documenting not only the music but also the people behind it: the preparation, the nerves, the laughter, the camaraderie and the shared pride we feel every time we stand together to sing.

“Their filming culminated in one of the most important moments of our year: our performance at the National Eisteddfod Genedlaethol in Wrexham. It was a significant occasion for the choir, made even more memorable by knowing that our journey to the Eisteddfod had been recorded as part of this new three-part television series.

“Voices of the Valleys follows three Welsh male voice choirs and offers viewers a closer look at the dedication, character and community that continue to sustain Wales’s extraordinary choral tradition.”

Highlighting Sky’s ongoing commitment to the arts, Phil Edgar-Jones Executive Director of Unscripted, Sky said: “Sky Arts is all about celebrating creativity in all its forms, from the return of the Sky Arts Awards with Bill Bailey at the helm, to Voices of the Valleys, and Drinks with Dame Judi which perfectly showcase our partnerships with brilliant regional and smaller indies across the UK.”

Series Director Luke Pavey said: “We knew when selecting choirs to be part of the series we wanted to ensure that we represented communities from across Wales. We also needed an event for each choir to build to, whether that was a competition or a big concert.

“The series is really a celebration of singing, community, and culture. It also captures the varied and stunning landscapes of Wales, from the aqueducts of the Dee valley to the steep sided slopes above the Dyfi valley and of course the post-industrial valley of Ebbw Vale.

“Throughout the episodes the choristers talk about what singing and the choirs me to them – whether it’s the camaraderie and the friendship or because it’s helped to overcome struggles with their mental health or the loss of a loved one.

“It’s a series that our team is very proud of, and we think it provides an authentic insight into the lives of the choristers and their choirs.”

Voices of the Valleys starts 8pm on Wednesday 5 August on Sky Arts – which is a free-to-air channel available on Sky, Freeview and NOW.

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