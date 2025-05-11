Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Vote for the Wales Book of the Year 2025 People’s Choice Award

11 May 2025 3 minute read
Wales Book of the Year Awards 2025

The Wales Book of the Year Award celebrates talented Welsh writers who excel in a variety of literary forms in both Welsh and English.

There are four categories in both languages – Poetry, Fiction, Creative Non-Fiction and Children and Young People, with one of the category winners going on to win the Overall Award and claiming the title, Wales Book of the Year.

Shortlist

The Shortlist consists of 24 books in total – twelve in each language, three in each category.

The overall English-language prize is sponsored by Cardiff University’s School of English, Communication and Philosophy, and the overall Welsh-language prize is sponsored by Cardiff University’s School of Welsh.

The People’s Choice Award is sponsored by Nation Cymru and Barn y Bobl Prize is sponsored by Golwg360.

The English language titles shortlisted are:

Poetry Award
Girls etc, Rhian Elizabeth (Broken Sleep Books)
Little Universe, Natalie Ann Holborow (Parthian Books)
Portrait of a Young Girl Falling, Katrina Moinet (Hedgehog Poetry Press)

Fiction Award – Supported by the Rhys Davies Trust
Earthly Creatures, Stevie Davies (Honno)
Clear, Carys Davies (Granta)
Glass Houses, Francesca Reece (Headline Publishing Group, Tinder Press)

Creative Non-Fiction Award – Sponsored by Hadio
Tir: The Story of the Welsh Landscape, Carwyn Graves (Calon Books)
Nightshade Mother: A Disentangling, Gwyneth Lewis (Calon Books)
Nature’s Ghosts: The world we lost and how to bring it back, Sophie Yeo (HarperNorth)

Children & Young People Award
A History of My Weird, Chloe Heuch (Firefly Press)
Fallout, Lesley Parr (Bloomsbury)
Why Did My Brain Make Me Say It?, Sarah Ziman (Troika)

You can vote for your favourite below by tapping on the red vote box under the book you want to vote for.

You can only vote once.

Glass Houses by Francesca Reece

Forester Gethin Thomas is struggling to make ends meet in his rural hometown in North Wales.

Bright, charming, but unambitious, the thing that keeps him going is Ty Gwydr,... Read more

Earthly Creatures by Stevie Davies

For all her life, idealistic 20-year-old bookworm Magdalena Arber has been split down the middle: veering wildly between fidelity to indoctrinated Nazi beliefs, and her father’s humanist values.

Then... Read more

Clear by Carys Davies

1843. On a remote Scottish island, Ivar, the sole occupant, leads a life of quiet isolation until the day he finds a man unconscious on the beach below the cliffs.... Read more

girls etc by Rhian Elizabeth

The language in Rhian Elizabeth’s poetry feels instinctual: the poems in Girls etc pulse and ripple with energy, their rhythms are perfectly pitched.

Elizabeth writes of personal experience with... Read more

Little Universe by Natalie Ann Holborow

The poems in Natalie Ann Holborow’s Little Universe are an exploration of tumultuous human emotions and nature’s ever-present rhythms.

Lives bustle within a busy hospital’s walls, humming against the... Read more

Portrait of a Young Girl Falling by Katrina Moinet

Portrait of a Young Girl Falling is unapologetic in its feminist exploration of desire, consent, identity, and gendered experience.

Katrina Moinet's poems tug at violences and tensions present in... Read more

Tir by Carwyn Graves

In Tir – the Welsh word for ‘land’ – writer and naturalist Carwyn Graves takes us on a tour of seven key elements of the Welsh landscape, such as the... Read more

Nightshade Mother by Gwyneth Lewis

In this extraordinary memoir, Gwyneth Lewis, the inaugural National Poet of Wales, recounts her toxic upbringing at the hands of her controlling, coercive mother.

It is a book that... Read more

Nature’s Ghosts: The world we lost and how to bring it back by Sophie Yeo

For thousands of years, humans have been the architects of the natural world.

Our activities have permanently altered the environment – for good and for bad.

In Nature’s... Read more

A History of My Weird by Chloe Heuch

Starting high school was never going to be easy for Mo, but a fall out with her so-called ʻfriendsʼ leaves her lonelier than ever.

Then she finds Onyx.

... Read more

Fallout by Lesley Parr

Is Marcus's fate decided by his family? Or can he stand up for himself to become the person he really wants to be?

Marcus has one brother in a youth... Read more

Why Did My Brain Make Me Say It by Sarah Ziman? by

In this debut poetry collection for children Sarah takes the reader on a vibrant journey based on her acute observations of everyday life and language.

Loosely arranged across a... Read more

×

Thank you for your vote!

The Welsh-language Shortlist is:

Poetry Award
Rhuo ei distawrwydd hi, Meleri Davies (Cyhoeddiadau’r Stamp)
Pethau sy’n Digwydd , Siôn Tomos Owen (Barddas)
O’r Rhuddin, Sioned Erin Hughes (Y Lolfa)

Creative Non-Fiction Award
Oedolyn (ish!), Melanie Owen (Y Lolfa)
Camu, Iola Ynyr (Y Lolfa)
Casglu Llwch, Georgia Ruth (Y Lolfa)

Fiction Award – Sponsored by HSJ Accountants
Nelan a Bo, Angharad Price (Y Lolfa)
Madws, Sioned Wyn Roberts (Gwasg y Bwthyn)
V + Fo, Gwenno Gwilym (Gwasg y Bwthyn)

Children and Young People Award – Supported by Cronfa Elw Park-Jones
Cymry. Balch. Ifanc., edited by Llŷr Titus and Megan Angharad Hunter (Rily Publications LTD)
Arwana Swtan a’r Sgodyn Od, Angie Roberts and Dyfan Roberts (Gwasg y Bwthyn)
Rhedyn, Myrddin ap Dafydd (Gwasg Carreg Gwalch)

You can vote for books on the Welsh language shortlist here.

