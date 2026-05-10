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Vote for the Wales Book of the Year 2026 People’s Choice Award

10 May 2026 3 minute read
The shortlist for this year’s Wales Book of the Year

Wales Book of the Year is an annual national award celebrating outstanding literary talent from Wales in both English and Welsh.

The prize is divided into four categories in each language – Poetry, Fiction, Creative Non-Fiction, and Children and Young People. Each category winner goes on to compete for the Overall Award, with one book in each language ultimately named Wales Book of the Year.

This year’s shortlist features 24 books in total – 12 in English and 12 in Welsh – with three titles in each category.

The overall English-language prize is sponsored by Cardiff University’s School of English, Communication and Philosophy, while the overall Welsh-language prize is sponsored by the university’s School of Welsh.

Nation.Cymru and Golwg360 are again hosting the People’s Choice and Barn y Bobl polls.

Poetry Award (supported by Parry Davies Clwyd-Jones & Lloyd)
Hôtel Amour – Deryn Rees-Jones (Seren Books)
The Storm’s Flora – Laura Wainwright (Seren Books)
Fourth & Walnut – Jeremy Over (Carcanet Press)

Fiction Award (supported by the Rhys Davies Trust)
Pulse – Cynan Jones (Granta Publications)
Cold Grace – Meredith Miller (Honno Press)
A Room Above A Shop – Anthony Shapland (Granta Publications)

Creative Non-Fiction Award
One Woman Walks Europe – Ursula Martin (Honno Press)
Children of Radium: A Buried Inheritance – Joe Dunthorne (Hamish Hamilton)
There She Goes, My Beautiful World – Gosia Buzzanca (Calon)

Children and Young People Award (sponsored by Darwin Gray)
Vanishing Edge – Zillah Bethell (Firefly Press)
My Dog – Olivia Wakeford (HarperCollins Children’s Books / Harper Fire)
The Wicked Lies of Habren Faire – Anna Fiteni (Electric Monkey, HarperCollins)

You can vote for your favourite below by tapping on the red vote box under the book you want to vote for.

You can only vote once.

Hôtel Amour by Deryn Rees-Jones

A sequel to her T. S. Eliot Prize shortlisted Erato, Deryn Rees-Jones’ remarkable new collection sees her returning to ongoing preoccupations: the complexities of memory and memorialisation, desire and the... Read more

The Storm’s Flora by Laura Wainwright

Laura Wainwright’s debut collection is a powerful exploration of resilience in the face of ecological and human crises. Here, new life emerges from darkness and turmoil, and flourishes despite it.... Read more

Fourth & Walnut by Jeremy Over

Equal parts commonplace book, instruction manual and cheerful vandalism, Fourth & Walnut is absurdly joyful, gathering together words from a wide range of favourite writers and artists, erasing some and... Read more

Pulse by Cynan Jones

From the award-winning author of The Dig and Cove, a collection of viscerally powerful short stories in which man is pitted against nature, against circumstance, and against himself.
A man heads into... Read more

Cold Grace by Meredith Miller

A story of survival and humanity set in early 1900s New England. Miller explores themes of colonialism, disability, eugenics and rural life on the fringes of society. "A woman’s body... Read more

A Room Above a Shop Anthony Shapland

From a new voice in Welsh literature, an atmospheric and poignant story of a relationship between two small-town Valleys men during the late 1980s.
When two quiet men form a... Read more

One Woman Walks Europe by Ursula Martin

Winner of the inaugural Ilse Schwepcke Prize 2025 for travel writing by women.
Join Ursula Martin on an epic 5,500-mile trek across Europe, walking and wild camping in remote... Read more

Children of Radium by Joe Dunthorne

Joe Dunthorne had always wanted to write about his great-grandfather, Siegfried: an eccentric scientist who invented radioactive toothpaste and a Jewish refugee from the Nazis who returned to Germany under... Read more

There She Goes, My Beautiful World by Gosia Buzzanca

What does ‘home’ mean? Is it where you come from, or is it somewhere that you have to create for yourself, building brick by brick on the ruins and treasures... Read more

Vanishing Edge by Zillah Bethell

Apricot Jones dreams of escape; best friend Charlie will always be there to clean up after her. A postcard to the love-hate relationship between best friends, and with your hometown.... Read more

My Dog by Olivia Wakeford

Ten-year-old Rhys really loves dogs. When he finds a lost black Labrador with big conker eyes and ears like soft velvet, he can’t quite believe his luck. Nobody comes forward... Read more

The Wicked Lies of Habren Faire by Anna Fiteni

Ceridwen Parry has run away with the fairies. But this is not her story.
For Sabrina Parry, the world is tough, cruel and practical. With her father in prison,... Read more

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Thank you for your vote!

The Welsh-language Shortlist

Poetry Award – Supported by Parry Davies Clwyd-Jones & Lloyd

Trochi, Carwyn Eckley (Gwasg Carreg Gwalch)
Mae, Mererid Hopwood (Barddas)
Chwarter Eiliad, Jo Heyde (Barddas)

Creative Non-Fiction Award – Sponsored by Stori Cymru 

Lobsgows, Ruth Richards (Gwasg Carreg Gwalch)
Y Cyfan a Fu Rhyngom Ni, Iestyn Tyne (Gwasg y Bwthyn)
Ynysoedd Gobaith, Llion Wigley (Gwasg Prifysgol Cymru)

Fiction Award – Sponsored by HSJ Accountants

Dau, Bethan Nantcyll (Gwasg y Bwthyn)
Hiraeth Neifion, Simon Chandler (Gwasg Carreg Gwalch)
Tri, Sonia Edwards (Gwasg y Bwthyn)

Children and Young People Award – Supported by Cronfa Elw Park-Jones

Anfarwol, Rebecca Roberts (Gwasg Carreg Gwalch)
Gerwyn Gwrthod, Sion Tomos Owen (Atebol)
Y Cae Ras, Manon Steffan Ross (Y Lolfa)

You can vote for books on the Welsh language shortlist here.

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