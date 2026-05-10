Vote for the Wales Book of the Year 2026 People’s Choice Award

Wales Book of the Year is an annual national award celebrating outstanding literary talent from Wales in both English and Welsh.

The prize is divided into four categories in each language – Poetry, Fiction, Creative Non-Fiction, and Children and Young People. Each category winner goes on to compete for the Overall Award, with one book in each language ultimately named Wales Book of the Year.

This year’s shortlist features 24 books in total – 12 in English and 12 in Welsh – with three titles in each category.

The overall English-language prize is sponsored by Cardiff University’s School of English, Communication and Philosophy, while the overall Welsh-language prize is sponsored by the university’s School of Welsh.

Nation.Cymru and Golwg360 are again hosting the People’s Choice and Barn y Bobl polls.

Poetry Award (supported by Parry Davies Clwyd-Jones & Lloyd)

Hôtel Amour – Deryn Rees-Jones (Seren Books)

The Storm’s Flora – Laura Wainwright (Seren Books)

Fourth & Walnut – Jeremy Over (Carcanet Press)

Fiction Award (supported by the Rhys Davies Trust)

Pulse – Cynan Jones (Granta Publications)

Cold Grace – Meredith Miller (Honno Press)

A Room Above A Shop – Anthony Shapland (Granta Publications)

Creative Non-Fiction Award

One Woman Walks Europe – Ursula Martin (Honno Press)

Children of Radium: A Buried Inheritance – Joe Dunthorne (Hamish Hamilton)

There She Goes, My Beautiful World – Gosia Buzzanca (Calon)

Children and Young People Award (sponsored by Darwin Gray)

Vanishing Edge – Zillah Bethell (Firefly Press)

My Dog – Olivia Wakeford (HarperCollins Children’s Books / Harper Fire)

The Wicked Lies of Habren Faire – Anna Fiteni (Electric Monkey, HarperCollins)

You can vote for your favourite below by tapping on the red vote box under the book you want to vote for.

You can only vote once.

Hôtel Amour by Deryn Rees-Jones A sequel to her T. S. Eliot Prize shortlisted Erato, Deryn Rees-Jones’ remarkable new collection sees her returning to ongoing preoccupations: the complexities of memory and memorialisation, desire and the... Read more A sequel to her T. S. Eliot Prize shortlisted Erato, Deryn Rees-Jones’ remarkable new collection sees her returning to ongoing preoccupations: the complexities of memory and memorialisation, desire and the body, and poetry’s place in a hostile world.

The book begins with a woman checking into Hôtel Amour, a space both real and imagined, in the heart of Paris. This is a hallucinatory city where surreal symbols loom large: the hotel’s pink neon sign, elephants, doubles, and lost pairings. A bloody heart lies in the street, books concertina into song, and everywhere is the ever-present noise of birds.

Playful and moving by turn, Hôtel Amour experiments with fragmented narrative and poetic form, creating a breathing space for a multilayered and powerful meditation on illness, love and time. Hôtel Amour’s fierce and formidable exploration of ‘the now’ and its many ghostly literary pasts, is the work of a poet at the height of her powers as she asks us to listen and explore our human capacity for transformation and for hope. Read less Vote The Storm’s Flora by Laura Wainwright Laura Wainwright’s debut collection is a powerful exploration of resilience in the face of ecological and human crises. Here, new life emerges from darkness and turmoil, and flourishes despite it.... Read more Laura Wainwright’s debut collection is a powerful exploration of resilience in the face of ecological and human crises. Here, new life emerges from darkness and turmoil, and flourishes despite it. These poems offer awe-inspiring observations of the natural world rooted in the language, landscapes and histories of Wales. Told with musicality and an artist’s eye for detail, The Storm’s Flora celebrates the earth’s vivid beauty with flair and ingenuity. Read less Vote Fourth & Walnut by Jeremy Over Equal parts commonplace book, instruction manual and cheerful vandalism, Fourth & Walnut is absurdly joyful, gathering together words from a wide range of favourite writers and artists, erasing some and... Read more Equal parts commonplace book, instruction manual and cheerful vandalism, Fourth & Walnut is absurdly joyful, gathering together words from a wide range of favourite writers and artists, erasing some and fooling with others as variations on themes and tunes are tried out. Interludes on love and death deviate into a sequence promising an essay on reading and unpredictability, which is in turn distracted by counting snowdrops, shellacking cardboard boxes and the urge to take flight. Read less Vote Pulse by Cynan Jones From the award-winning author of The Dig and Cove, a collection of viscerally powerful short stories in which man is pitted against nature, against circumstance, and against himself.

A man heads into... Read more From the award-winning author of The Dig and Cove, a collection of viscerally powerful short stories in which man is pitted against nature, against circumstance, and against himself.

A man heads into the snow to hunt down the bear that has been taking stock from farms in the valley. A father tries to make something go right for the son he no longer lives with. A partner is called to help when a cow's labour goes horribly wrong. A fierce storm threatens to bring down a tree on powerlines over a family's home.

Fear, vulnerability, tension and resolve course through these arresting and indelible stories from one of the finest British writers at work today. Read less Vote Cold Grace by Meredith Miller A story of survival and humanity set in early 1900s New England. Miller explores themes of colonialism, disability, eugenics and rural life on the fringes of society. "A woman’s body... Read more A story of survival and humanity set in early 1900s New England. Miller explores themes of colonialism, disability, eugenics and rural life on the fringes of society. "A woman’s body is a machine specially designed for producing consequences.”

Winter closes in on a valley in northern New England where a violent history is about to repeat itself. The Allen family farm is nearly empty. Only Eddie, the youngest son, remains, living with his family’s ghosts near the woods he loves. In those woods he meets Jeanne Delaney, a girl he’s known all his life, now turning into a woman. This is not the first time that Eddie’s people have come into contact with Jeanne’s, though. Their families are already tied together by a violent past.

Cold Grace is a dark historical novel defined by its frozen landscape. Both revenge tragedy and coming of age story, it tells of an isolated community haunted by the ghost of its own violence. Read less Vote A Room Above a Shop Anthony Shapland From a new voice in Welsh literature, an atmospheric and poignant story of a relationship between two small-town Valleys men during the late 1980s.

When two quiet men form a... Read more From a new voice in Welsh literature, an atmospheric and poignant story of a relationship between two small-town Valleys men during the late 1980s.

When two quiet men form a tentative connection neither knows where it might lead. M has inherited his family's ironmongery business and B is younger by eleven years and can see no future in the place where he has grown up, but when M offers him a job and lodgings, he accepts. As the two men work side by side in the shop, they also begin a life together in their one shared room above - the kind of life they never imagined possible and that risks everything if their public performance were to slip.

Unfolding in south Wales against the backdrop of Section 28, the age of consent debate and the HIV and AIDS crisis, this is a tender and resonant love story, and a powerful debut. Read less Vote One Woman Walks Europe by Ursula Martin Winner of the inaugural Ilse Schwepcke Prize 2025 for travel writing by women.

Join Ursula Martin on an epic 5,500-mile trek across Europe, walking and wild camping in remote... Read more Winner of the inaugural Ilse Schwepcke Prize 2025 for travel writing by women.

Join Ursula Martin on an epic 5,500-mile trek across Europe, walking and wild camping in remote landscapes. Along the way, she faces fear, exhaustion and solitude while discovering deeper connections with the world around her. Through her encounters with locals and fellow travellers, Ursula must confront her own limits and a longing for home. In this inspirational story of adventure, resilience and transformation, she navigates the balance between independence and community, learning that sometimes the toughest journey can be found within. Read less Vote Children of Radium by Joe Dunthorne Joe Dunthorne had always wanted to write about his great-grandfather, Siegfried: an eccentric scientist who invented radioactive toothpaste and a Jewish refugee from the Nazis who returned to Germany under... Read more Joe Dunthorne had always wanted to write about his great-grandfather, Siegfried: an eccentric scientist who invented radioactive toothpaste and a Jewish refugee from the Nazis who returned to Germany under cover of the Berlin Olympics to pull off a heist on his own home.

The only problem was that Siegfried had already written the book of his life – an unpublished, two-thousand page memoir so dry and rambling that none of his living descendants had managed to read it. And, as it turned out when Joe finally read the manuscript himself, it told a very different story from the one he thought he knew.

Thus begins a mystery which stretches across the twentieth century and around the world, from Berlin to Ankara, New York, Glasgow and eventually London – a mystery about the production of something much more sinister than toothpaste. On the trail of one ‘jolly grandpa’ with a patchy psychiatric history and an encyclopaedic knowledge of poison gases, Joe Dunthorne is forced to confront the uncomfortable questions that lie at the heart of every family. Can we ever understand where we come from? Is every family in the end a work of fiction? And even if the truth can be found –will we be able to live with it? Read less Vote There She Goes, My Beautiful World by Gosia Buzzanca What does ‘home’ mean? Is it where you come from, or is it somewhere that you have to create for yourself, building brick by brick on the ruins and treasures... Read more What does ‘home’ mean? Is it where you come from, or is it somewhere that you have to create for yourself, building brick by brick on the ruins and treasures of everything that has gone before? In this compelling memoir, Gosia Buzzanca tells the story of a young woman who leaves Poland at the age of eighteen in search of a bigger life, hoping to leave the traumas of her teenage years behind her. After studying in England, she finds a rich new tapestry of experience awaiting her in Wales, with intertwined threads of love and literature, hope and despair. Motherhood brings new joys, but the pain of the past must be faced before this new life by the seaside can truly feel like home. With the fearless honesty of a poet, Gosia offers her account of an extraordinary ordinary life where every flavour is tasted, every moment lived to its fullest. This story of a lifelong quest for home will call to anyone who has ever felt lost or incomplete, and who yearns to find a place where they belong. Read less Vote Vanishing Edge by Zillah Bethell Apricot Jones dreams of escape; best friend Charlie will always be there to clean up after her. A postcard to the love-hate relationship between best friends, and with your hometown.... Read more Apricot Jones dreams of escape; best friend Charlie will always be there to clean up after her. A postcard to the love-hate relationship between best friends, and with your hometown. Read less Vote My Dog by Olivia Wakeford Ten-year-old Rhys really loves dogs. When he finds a lost black Labrador with big conker eyes and ears like soft velvet, he can’t quite believe his luck. Nobody comes forward... Read more Ten-year-old Rhys really loves dogs. When he finds a lost black Labrador with big conker eyes and ears like soft velvet, he can’t quite believe his luck. Nobody comes forward to claim Worthington, giving Rhys the perfect opportunity to prove he’s a good owner. But when Rhys moves to London to live with his estranged dad who hates dogs, Rhys decides to keep Worthington secret.

Struggling to connect with his dad in a new city, Rhys takes comfort in Worthington. But he soon discovers that looking after a secret dog is anything but easy, and he knows that before long he’ll have to confront his fears and find a way to tell Dad…

Phenomenally moving and beautifully written, My Dog shows us that accepting the present doesn’t mean forgetting the past – in a story that will live with you for ever. Read less Vote The Wicked Lies of Habren Faire by Anna Fiteni Ceridwen Parry has run away with the fairies. But this is not her story.

For Sabrina Parry, the world is tough, cruel and practical. With her father in prison,... Read more Ceridwen Parry has run away with the fairies. But this is not her story.

For Sabrina Parry, the world is tough, cruel and practical. With her father in prison, her aims in life are: 1. hold onto her job, 2. hold her tongue and 3. set up her sister Ceridwen with a man rich enough to look after her.

Ceridwen is lovely, romantic, timid – everything that Sabrina isn’t. But then Ceridwen vanishes into the eerie woods leaving only an iron ring behind and Sabrina is drawn into a beautiful but decaying world of fairies and monsters of old. And when an annoyingly handsome fairy prince offers her a dangerous deal, Sabrina is forced to put her own freedom at risk to save her sister. Read less Vote

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The Welsh-language Shortlist

Poetry Award – Supported by Parry Davies Clwyd-Jones & Lloyd

Trochi, Carwyn Eckley (Gwasg Carreg Gwalch)

Mae, Mererid Hopwood (Barddas)

Chwarter Eiliad, Jo Heyde (Barddas)

Creative Non-Fiction Award – Sponsored by Stori Cymru

Lobsgows, Ruth Richards (Gwasg Carreg Gwalch)

Y Cyfan a Fu Rhyngom Ni, Iestyn Tyne (Gwasg y Bwthyn)

Ynysoedd Gobaith, Llion Wigley (Gwasg Prifysgol Cymru)

Fiction Award – Sponsored by HSJ Accountants

Dau, Bethan Nantcyll (Gwasg y Bwthyn)

Hiraeth Neifion, Simon Chandler (Gwasg Carreg Gwalch)

Tri, Sonia Edwards (Gwasg y Bwthyn)

Children and Young People Award – Supported by Cronfa Elw Park-Jones

Anfarwol, Rebecca Roberts (Gwasg Carreg Gwalch)

Gerwyn Gwrthod, Sion Tomos Owen (Atebol)

Y Cae Ras, Manon Steffan Ross (Y Lolfa)

You can vote for books on the Welsh language shortlist here.