Wales and Japan embark on a year of cultural connection

From Japanese puppetry to the musical exchange of young people, artists from Wales are preparing a bold new cultural exchange with Japan for 2025.

Wales Arts International (WAI), the international agency of the Arts Council of Wales, British Council and Welsh Government, have today announced the artists and organisations selected through the Wales-Japan Culture Fund – part of Welsh Government led Year of Wales and Japan 2025 designed to deepen creative and economic ties to coincide with the World Expo in Osaka.

Jack Sargeant, Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, Welsh Government said: “Wales has a long-standing and growing cultural relationship with Japan and the projects supported by this fund will help deepen those ties and spark further innovation.

“Cultural connections are not just about heritage or the arts – they are vital for diplomacy and economic collaboration and it’s fitting this announcement coincides with the Economy Secretary’s visit to Japan to celebrate and strengthen the economic ties between our two countries.”

Eluned Hâf, Head of Wales Arts International, said: “This fund allows us to share Wales’ creativity with Japan while learning from the innovative cultural landscape of Japan. It’s about partnership, exchange, and celebrating our shared commitment to community, culture and Indigenous languages and knowledge.

Ruth Cocks, Director British Council Wales, added: “We are thrilled to announce the recipients of the Wales and Japan Culture Fund, following a highly competitive selection process. The popularity of this fund is testament to the growing cultural exchange between our two nations and the creative possibilities that both provide.

“From Only Boys Aloud’s continued youth engagement in Wales and Japan through songs, Hijinx’ inclusive performance ‘Meet Fred’, to a focus on literary translation for children with Literature Across Frontiers, the projects are diverse and varied and reflect contemporary Wales and Japan. We’re proud to support these projects and to help create new global platforms and opportunities for Welsh and Japanese creativity.”

Spotlight

The year-long programme will spotlight the unique values of Wales in Japan and Japanese creativity in Wales, with a particular focus on cultural wellbeing, sustainability, and Indigenous languages. Aligned with the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act, the initiative supports creative collaborations rooted in equality, climate action, and community connection.

Among the funded projects, Cardiff-based Hijinx Theatre, internationally recognised for its inclusive work with learning-disabled and/or austistic performers, will tour its award-winning show Meet Fred to Japan in autumn 2025.

Performances will take place at the Bird Theatre Festival in Tottori, with additional workshops and engagement led by Tokyo-based inclusive arts organisation SLOW LABEL.

Ben Pettitt-Wade, Artistic Director of Hijinx, said: “We’re thrilled to take Fred back to his spiritual home. This show is rooted in Japanese puppetry tradition. Taking Fred to Japan, with the inclusive ethos we’ve developed in Wales, feels deeply meaningful. This project is about equality, dignity and creative exchange, and we can’t wait to connect with Japanese artists who share that vision.”

With support from the fund, the International Ceramics Festival 2025 (ICF), Europe’s leading ceramics event held every two years at Aberystwyth Arts Centre will host two Japanese ceramic artists, the kintsugi artist Iku Nishikawa and sustainable wood-firer, Euan Craig. This continues ICF’s long-standing connection with Japanese craft traditions.

Moira Vincentelli, Director, International Ceramics Festival said: “We can’t wait to welcome Euan and Iku to Wales. Japanese ceramicists have shaped the history of our festival, and this visit is a powerful continuation of that relationship. It’s a chance for audiences in Wales to learn from two masters whose practices blend deep tradition with innovation and sustainability.”

Shared vision

Hijinx and The International Ceramics Festival are two of fourteen projects supported by the Wales–Japan Cultural Fund, representing a wide range of artistic disciplines – from literature and arts and health, to experimental sound, animation, and environmental.

Highlights include:

Cian Ciarán (Super Furry Animals) reimagining his orchestral work for two pianos to be premiered in Japan

(Super Furry Animals) reimagining his orchestral work for two pianos to be premiered in Japan Freya Dooley and Clare Charles taking part in a visual arts and sound residency in Beppu City

taking part in a visual arts and sound residency in Beppu City Heather Parnell and Sue Hunt developing a collaborative exhibition on gift-giving traditions through printmaking and paper and expanding their connections in Arts and Health

developing a collaborative exhibition on gift-giving traditions through printmaking and paper and expanding their connections in Arts and Health An exchange of writers, translators and illustrators, focussing on literature for children through Literature Across Frontiers

A literary exchange through Parthian Books , featuring Welsh authors Eluned Gramich and Susan Karen Burton

, featuring Welsh authors and Paper artist Mari Wirth creating an environmental installation with Green Bird Himeji

creating an environmental installation with Green Bird Himeji Experimental harpist Rhodri Davies touring five Japanese cities

touring five Japanese cities A collaboration between six female dancers, musicians, and visual artists from Wales and Japan, culminating in a performance at Chapter Arts Centre

Cardiff Animation Festival partnering with the New Chitose Airport International Animation Festival

partnering with the Plas Glyn y Weddw establishing a woodworking exchange with the Mt Fuji Wood Culture Society

establishing a woodworking exchange with the Re-Live partnering with Tenjin-kai supporting people experiencing dementia and theirt families through the arts

partnering with supporting people experiencing dementia and theirt families through the arts Only Boys Aloud collaborating and touringJapan

Eluned Hâf continued: “This programme exemplifies our commitment to creating meaningful international relationships through culture, building goodwill, developing trade, and investing in a creative, inclusive future.

“By connecting Welsh and Japanese artists, we’re building on decades of collaboration and creating new lasting bridges.”

Osaka Expo

The announcement coincides with the Wales Day at the UK Pavilion, taking place at the World Expo in Osaka on 29 April 2025.

The day will feature performances from acclaimed Welsh artists indie-folk band No Good Boyo, contemporary dance company Qwerin, and rising star Owain Rowlands, a Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama / Urdd Cultural International Ambassador, who will perform a surprise digital duet of Furusato with Sir Bryn Terfel accompanied by harpist Hannah Stone.

A full cultural showcase is also planned for Japan in October 2025, with events and collaborations continuing throughout the year.

More announcements are set to follow in the coming weeks and months.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

