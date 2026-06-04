Wales Armed Forces Day set for spectacular return with RAF Falcons display

Nation.Cymru staff

There is just one month to go until a country park hosts Wales Armed Forces Day 2026 and tickets are now available to book online.

The event which is being held on Saturday 27 June at Pembrey Country Park is free to all, however organisers are encouraging those planning to attend to get their tickets before the day. Event goers who haven’t got their tickets in advance will not be turned away on the day.

Organised by Carmarthenshire County Council, in partnership with the Welsh Government and the three armed services – the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force – as well as a range of supportive organisations. The event has also been part funded by Welsh Government and the Ministry of Defence, aiming to bring communities together to recognise and thank our Armed Forces.

The event is held annually in a different region of Wales and attracts thousands of visitors each year.

A full programme of activities is planned from 11.30am to 7.30pm, starting with a parade led by the Band of the Royal Welsh, followed by the opening ceremony, more than 50 stalls and stage entertainment throughout the day with local artists.

One of the highlights of the day will be the Royal Air Force Falcons Parachute Display Team, however this display is weather dependent.

The event will continue into the evening, with a free concert in the park from 5:30pm until 7:30pm with music provided by Newshan, and performances from former and current Loud Applause Rising Stars members including- Lauren Williams, Liam J Edwards (S4C’s Y Llais finalist in 2025) and headlined by West End performer Samuel Wyn Morris.

Entry to event

Entry to the event is free of charge, but parking charges will apply at Pembrey Country Park for visitors who are not annual parking permit holders. Parking vouchers will be issued to serving members of the Armed Forces and veterans.

Leader of Carmarthenshire County Council, Cllr Linda Evans, said: “On behalf of Carmarthenshire County Council, I’m delighted to support Wales National Armed Forces Day 2026.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for us all to come together, honour the brave men and women who serve and those who have served, and enjoy a day filled with activities, music, and celebration in the wonderful background of Pembrey Country Park.

“I encourage everyone across the county and Wales to join us and show your support for the Armed Forces.”

“We’re very grateful to everyone, including the Armed Forces, Welsh Government and the Armed Forces communities across the county who are supporting us in organising this event.”

You can keep up to date with all the latest information, including timetable for the day, parking conditions, camping availability and more at Wales National Armed Forces Day 2026 – Discover Carmarthenshire