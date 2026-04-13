Wales’ ‘best restaurant’ to remain open despite announcing closure

A restaurant named the best in Wales in a UK food guide which was previously believed to be closing is to now remain open.

Gwen, an eight-seat restaurant in Machynlleth opened by chef and restaurateur Gareth Ward, has gained national recognition for its 10-course tasting menu.

However, when head chef Corrin Harrison took to Instagram to announce that he and his team would be leaving the restaurant on May 3 following the Machynlleth Comedy Festival, people naturally believed the acclaimed eatery would close for good.

The goodbye message read: “The time has come for me and the team at Gwen to move on to something new.

“The past three years at Gwen have been amazing. Having full creative freedom over the food, drinks, and the overall vibe of the restaurant is something I will always be grateful to Gareth and Amelia for.

“The chance to close the doors on our own terms is something rare in this industry, and something we are incredibly proud to be able to do. It feels like the right moment to end this chapter on a high and look ahead to what comes next.

“They say it takes a community to raise a child, and the same goes for a restaurant, and what a community Machynlleth is! Thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way.

“Big love, Corrin, Jamie, Jake and Sam.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corrin 👨🏽‍🍳 (@cwharrison1)

Chefs Corrin Harrison and Jamie Henstone, as well as barmen Jake Nutt and Sam Clarke, will continue to serve “dinner in our home” at Gwen from Wednesdays to Saturdays until 3 May. All tables have been booked.

Corrin relocated to Wales in 2017 to join Gareth Ward at Ynyshir, becoming head chef within four years and playing a key role in the restaurant securing its second Michelin star in 2022.

However, in a statement shared online, Ynyshir confirmed Gwen will continue, despite the team’s departure.

“So as you’ve all heard, Corrin and the team are moving on to their next challenges,” the restaurant said.

“We just want to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you and well done for everything you’ve achieved at Gwen. We can’t wait to see what you all do in the future.

“Gwen is not closing but ready for its next chapter. If you’re looking for a space to do something incredible or are looking to take it over, get in touch.”

Anyone interested in taking on the Machynlleth restaurant is invited to contact Ynyshir co‑founder Amelia Eiriksson via [email protected].

For more information about Gwen, visit their site here.