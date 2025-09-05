Wales’ biggest music festival brings the noise to Welsh capital

Cardiff’s long, hot summer of music may be coming to an end, but music fans don’t have long to wait before music once again takes centre stage in the capital.

As autumn takes hold and the nights draw in, Cardiff Music City Festival will return for its second year, showcasing local artists alongside the very best of Wales’ creative spirit, alongside internationally renowned artists and emerging talent.

Running from 3rd – 18th October, the festival promises to be a two week-long celebration of gigs, happenings, talks, installations and pop-ups, harnessing the power of music, performance and tech to unite and inspire.

This year’s programme features headline performances from global stars including Rufus Wainwright, Cate Le Bon, Gruff Rhys, Moonchild Sanelly, and Meredith Monk, as well as a special collaboration between Welsh bass legend Pino Palladino and acclaimed guitarist Blake Mills, joined by Sam Gendel and Chris Dave.

The festival’s flagship events, Sŵn and Llais, return with diverse line-ups spanning the furthest corners of the musical world. Sŵn will present cutting-edge new music from artists such as Mykki Blanco, Getdown Services, Ugly, and Lord Apex, while Llais will explore the power of the voice through performances by Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Ibibio Sound Machine, Vieux Farka Touré, and Mabe Fratti.

Cardiff Music City Festival also celebrates Wales’ rich musical heritage and vibrant contemporary scene. Audiences can look forward to an intimate ‘one-off’ set from acclaimed local musicians CVC, as well as performances from Welsh artists including Adwaith, Georgia Ruth, The Gentle Good, Mared & Friends, and rising names such as Angharad, Ani Glass, Papaya Noon, and Nancy Williams.

Immersive and experimental work will be a key part of the programme, with CULTVR’s dome hosting innovative shows from Ishmael Ensemble and MONOCOLOR, while Wales Millennium Centre stages the premiere of Ceci est mon cœur (This Is My Heart) — a poetic, multi-sensory experience exploring an extraordinary love story, that of a child’s reconciliation with his body.

The festival will also host the Welsh Music Prize / Gwobr Gerddoriaeth Gymreig, celebrating the very best in contemporary Welsh music, and a special event in partnership with the BBC, Cardiff Singer of the World: A Celebration.

In addition to performances, the festival will also include Sŵn Connect, a conference programme bringing together artists, industry professionals and audiences to explore the future of music, technology and creativity.

Cardiff Council Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Events, Cllr Jennifer Burke, said: “Cardiff Music City Festival is a celebration of our city’s creativity, diversity and ambition and a key element of our music strategy. It brings people together through music and performance, supports local artists and venues, and showcases Cardiff as a place where culture thrives.”

Welsh Government Culture Minister, Jack Sargeant said: “This exciting line-up for a second year of the Cardiff Music City Festival truly offers something for all musical tastes, from global stars to emerging Welsh talent, and showcases the incredible diversity and creativity of our music scene.

“I wish all the organisers and performers the very best for what promises to be an outstanding festival, and I encourage everyone to attend and experience the full range of performances and events on offer.”

Full programme details and ticket information will be available soon at:

https://cardiffmusiccity.wales | https://dinasgerddcaerdydd.cymru/