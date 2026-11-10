Wales’ biggest shopping centre announces £10,000 Christmas giveaway

Nation.Cymru staff

Wales biggest shopping destination is hosting a spectacular weekend of festive celebrations on 5th and 6th December bursting with giveaways, entertainment, surprises – and the chance for visitors to win their full Christmas shopping wish list with more than £10,000 of prizes on offer.

The Wishmas event at St David’s Cardiff runs from 11am – 4pm each day, and will see St David’s transformed into a glittering hub of festive fun.

Guests will have the chance to take part in a ‘Win Your Christmas Shopping’ giveaway, taking place on the hour, every hour from 11am – 4pm – with prizes on offer from brands including Sephora, M&S, Zara, LEGO, Hollister, Oliver Bonas, SpaceNK, JD, and more.

Throughout the weekend, visitors can expect everyday visits to become something spectacular. Festive magic will travel through the centre in a dazzling parade of music, movement, and larger-than-life personalities, filling St David’s with Christmas cheer and bringing the celebrations directly to shoppers.

A dazzling cast of dancers, an effervescent Dame, Santa himself, and mischievous elves will be spreading excitement throughout the weekend, joined by famed Welsh content creator Rhys Doing Things hosting the prize giveaways.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David’s Cardiff, said: “Christmas at St David’s is such a magical time as the centre comes alive with the buzz of the festive season.

“We loved celebrating Wishmas with our guests last year, and we’re pleased to announce that it’s back for 2026 – greater and more glittery than ever. The celebrations will get everyone in the festive spirit, with brilliant giveaways, treats, and surprises – not to mention our fantastic Christmas decorations. We’re excited to spread some joy and give guests the chance to win some incredible prizes.”

For more information about Christmas at St David’s, please visit www.stdavidscardiff.com/en