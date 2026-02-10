Wales’ biggest shopping centre appeals for Welsh language music artists

St David’s Cardiff is celebrating Dydd Miwsig Cymru, Welsh Language Music Day this Friday (February 13), with a call-out for Welsh language music artists to perform at its in-centre Busk Stop, as well as launching an exclusively Welsh language music playlist for guests to enjoy.

The centre’s mobile Busk Stop stage offers musical artists of all genres the opportunity to perform for free inside St David’s, offering a safe, sheltered space to share their talents with tips welcome from passers-by.

Performers are invited to apply via the ‘Contact Us’ form on St David’s website to begin the approval process. A sound check is conducted on arrival, and artists are then free to delight guests within the centre.

Ahead of Dydd Miwsig Cymru and in celebration of the rich culture of Welsh language music, St David’s is looking for Welsh-language artists of all types to arrange slots at the Busk Stop.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director of St David’s Cardiff, said: “We’ve enjoyed some incredible budding artists via our Busk Stop so far, and now we’re pleased to announce our search for the next big Welsh language performers to showcase their talent with us here at St David’s.

“We’re inviting applications from all backgrounds: pop, rock, hip hop, and beyond. As long as it’s family-friendly, we’d love to hear from you so we can share even more Welsh talent with our community.

“Our Busk Stop could uncover Wales’ next big thing – you never know who’s watching.”

In addition to its Busk Stop search, St David’s will be streaming a playlist of exclusively Welsh language artists to mark Dydd Miwsig Cymru on February 13, using its new in-centre PA system which has been installed this year in response to guest feedback.

To be the first to hear about news and events at St David’s Cardiff and to receive exclusive offers visit https://www.stdavidscardiff.com/