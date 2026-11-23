Nation.Cymru staff

New stores, festive plans and late-night shopping times have today been revealed by Wales’ biggest shopping centre.

Christmas is in full swing at St David’s Cardiff with the launch of new brands, festive pop-ups, extended opening hours and its huge Wishmas giveaway.

In the run-up to Christmas, the city shopping destination has welcomed:

Escape Hunt: The global escape room brand has opened its first Welsh venue at St David’s, transporting guests to exciting new worlds to crack clues and solve puzzles. Located in the Eastside dining quarter, the seven themed escape room experiences include Aladdin and the Magic Vault, The Chocolate Factory, Dracula and Excalibur. The venue also includes a lounge and bar.

Sock Atomica: Opening in December, the global sock brand specialises in quality, unique socks with edgy and colourful designs. The 1,868 sq ft store is located in the Town Wall mall, close to The Fragrance Shop and Miniso.

The Entertainer: The toy shop has opened a massive 4,500 sq ft store at St David’s, the first of the brand’s new Generate 6 format stores. Located in St David’s Way, opposite Build-a-Bear, the new store features The Entertainer’s first full-size pilot of its new DropZone collectibles concept, as well as a dedicated hands-on area for LEGO lovers, a special selfie window and Early Learning Centre zone.

Lovisa: The jewellery brand has opened its second store at St David’s, located near Sephora and Hollister on the first floor of the Grand Arcade. The new store features thousands of trend-led jewellery pieces and accessories, as well as a professional piercing studio.

Auntie Anne’s: Offering freshly baked hand-rolled soft pretzels, the brand has reopened at St David’s in a brand-new spot near M&S.

Also launching at St David’s for the festive season and staying until January is Goose & Gander, showcasing its unique range of comfy unisex clothing from its pop-up store on The Hayes, alongside festive pop-ups House of Tweed and the Calendar Club.

They are joined by seasonal stalls inside St David’s with cheeses, chillis and chutneys from Chilli Cheese, artistry chocolate from Savante Chocolate, bath and beauty products from Lush, and the Cardiff Christmas Market stalls outside on The Hayes.

In addition, popular Danish brand Flying Tiger Copenhagen and American lifestyle brand Hollister have given their stores a pre-Christmas makeover, while family entertainment centre Hollywood Bowl XL is celebrating its first Christmas at St David’s, offering ten-pin bowling, digital darts and electric go-karting.

The countdown is also on for Wishmas, St David’s Cardiff’s spectacular festive weekend with £10,000 worth of giveaways and entertainment, including dazzling parades featuring a wondrous cast of dancers, an effervescent Dame, Santa and mischievous elves, and more surprises in store.

Hosted on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th December, from 11am-4pm, guests can take part in a ‘Win Your Christmas Shopping’ giveaway, with shopping sprees and vouchers from brands across the centre, including Sephora, M&S, Zara, LEGO, Hollister, Oliver Bonas, Space NK and JD.

St David’s Cardiff is open late for festive shopping, from 9.30am-8pm Mondays to Fridays, until 7pm on Saturdays, and open 11am-5pm on Sundays. In the week before Christmas, the shopping centre will extend its hours further to give guests more time to shop. This includes opening from 9am-5pm on Christmas Eve and then reopening from 9.30am-6pm on Boxing Day.

St David’s Christmas and New Year opening hours:

· Sat 19th Dec – 9:30am–8pm

· Sun 20th Dec – 11am–5pm

· Mon 21st – Wed 23rd Dec: 9:30am–9pm

· Thu 24th Dec (Christmas Eve): 9am–5pm

· Fri 25th Dec (Christmas Day): CLOSED

· Sat 26th Dec (Boxing Day): 9:30am–6pm

· Sun 27th Dec: 11am–5pm

· Mon 28th Dec: 9:30am–6pm

· Tue 29th – Wed 30th Dec: 9:30am–8pm

· Thu 31st Dec (New Year’s Eve): 9:30am–5pm

· Fri 1st Jan (New Year’s Day): 9:30am–6pm

· Sat 2nd Jan: 9:30am–7pm

· Sun 3rd Jan: 11am–5pm

Helen Morgan, Centre Director of St David’s Cardiff, commented: “The Christmas countdown is well and truly on and with new brands, seasonal pop-ups, our Wishmas weekend and late-night shopping, we’re going all out to make this Christmas extra special. All set against our beautiful decorations and festive music, there’s a wonderful atmosphere throughout the centre.

“Whether guests are looking for the perfect gifts, enjoying some festive family fun, dining out or simply soaking up the Christmas spirit, we want to make St David’s the place to be this Christmas.”

For more information about Christmas at St David’s, please visit www.stdavidscardiff.com