Wales’ biggest Welsh language music festival comes to Cardiff and S4C this weekend

This weekend, one of Wales’ most vibrant cultural celebrations – a festival of live music, language, and modern Welsh identity –comes to Cardiff’s Bute park, and for those who can’t make it, S4C is bringing all of the highlights straight to your living room.

S4C will bring the full energy of Tafwyl, Wales’ leading Welsh-language music and culture festival, to viewers across the UK and beyond on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 June.

Set in the heart of Cardiff at Bute Park, the festival celebrates the best of Welsh-language music, arts, and culture – and this year promises to be the biggest yet.

With live performances, backstage interviews, and exclusive digital content, audiences can enjoy the full festival experience wherever they are.

Highlights

Festival highlights include:

Live performances by top Welsh-language artists including Diffiniad, Aleighcia Scott, Morgan Elwy, Rose Datta & Taran, Fleur De Lys, Bwncath, Tara Bandito, and Dadleoli.

Behind-the-scenes access with popular DJ and presenter Huw Stephens, singer Tara Bethan, and TV personality Lloyd Lewis.

Festival highlights shows airing both evenings at 8pm on S4C.

Extended digital coverage available on S4C Clic and YouTube.

Huw Stephens, who returns to host Tafwyl coverage for the fifth year, said: “It’s fantastic to be back at Tafwyl and bring this one-of-a-kind festival to audiences at home. The music, energy, and the celebration of the Welsh language are always incredible.”

A must visit/watch

Aleighcia Scott who reached number 1 in the Reggae iTunes chart recently, shared her excitement saying: “2025 has been a whirlwind – from coaching on Y Llais, to getting the first-ever Welsh-language No.1 in the UK Reggae Charts, and now performing at Tafwyl. I’m loving every moment!”

It was announced at Eisteddfod yr Urdd Dur a Môr that a second series of Y Llais is scheduled to air on S4C in 2026. Applications have opened by visiting: Y Llais | S4C:

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable weekend of music and culture – whether you’re fluent in Welsh or just curious, there’s something for everyone.

S4C coverage Saturday, 14 June

14:50-15:30 Dom, Lloyd & Don on YouTube and Clic

16:00-16:40 Tara Bandito on YouTube and Clic

17:50-18:30 Dadleoli on YouTube and Clic

20:00-21:00 Linear Highlights + Live Stream on S4C Clic, iplayer and YouTube

21:00-22:00 Diffiniad Linear + Live Stream on S4C Clic, iplayer and YouTube

Coverage Sunday, 15 June

16:35-17:10 Taran Ffrydio on YouTube and Clic

17:10-18:00 Bwncath on YouTube and Clic

18:30-19:10 Gwibdaith Hen Fran on YouTube and Clic

20:00-21:00 Linear Highlights + Live Stream on S4C Clic, iplayer and YouTube

21:00-22:00 Diffiniad Linear + Live Stream on S4C Clic, iplayer and YouTube

On demand: S4C Clic, iPlayer and YouTube



More information on Tafwyl here.

