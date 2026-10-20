Wales-filmed ITV drama The Party could return as author reveals sequel

Amelia Jones

ITV drama The Party, starring Welsh actors Luke Evans and Tom Cullen, could return following the end of its first series, with the author having already written a sequel.

Evans plays journalist Martin Gilmour, whose life has been shaped by his longstanding friendship with wealthy, charismatic politician Ben Fitzmaurice, played by Cullen.

The series came to a dramatic which was filmed in locations across Wales end last night, but actress Lydia Leonard, who plays Serena Fitzmaurice in the show, has suggested there could be more to come from the characters.

The ITV drama is based on The Party, a novel published in 2017 by British journalist, broadcaster and author Elizabeth Day. She published a sequel, One of Us, in 2025, revisiting the characters seven years after the events of the original story.

In One of Us, Ben has become a senior political figure tipped for the role of prime minister, while Martin receives a surprise invitation back into the Fitzmaurice family’s world after years of silence. The reunion gives him an opportunity to seek revenge.

Speaking to ITV, Leonard said: “I hope it will have people saying to their friends, ‘Have you seen this amazing drama?’. I think it’s gripping and suspenseful and surprising. I hope it will leave audiences wanting to know what happens to these characters next.

“I mean, Elizabeth has written a sequel that is just waiting to be adapted for television.”

The first series told the story of Martin (Evans), who was raised by his working-class mum Sylvia, played by BAFTA-winning Welsh actress Joanna Scanlan, before winning a scholarship to an elite boarding school, where he met Ben (Cullen).

The pair forged a close bond, with the Fitzmaurice family giving Martin a sense of belonging. Despite the challenges they faced, Martin remained loyal to Ben over the years.

Three decades later, Martin attends Ben’s lavish birthday party at the family’s country home. But the celebrations take a tense turn as the Conservative Party leader’s resignation threatens to shake up the political landscape and Ben considers announcing his intention to stand for the leadership.

Martin, meanwhile, fears the attention that could come with Ben’s political ambitions and the secrets from their past being exposed.

The drama moves between the events of the party and a police investigation, with flashbacks revealing more about the characters and their relationships.

In the series finale last night, Martin confronted Ben with a gun as years of pain and anger come to the surface. Ben grabbed the weapon and revealed his own despair before a gunshot rings out.

Serena then found Martin covered in Ben’s blood and tells police she saw him with the gun, leaving Martin in custody as Ben fights for his life in hospital.

Meanwhile, cocaine belonging to Jarvis was discovered and he is arrested. With Ben the only person who could save Martin, the question remains whether he will recover, and whether he will tell the truth.

You can watch the first series here.

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