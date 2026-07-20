Wales-filmed thriller stars on making a heatwave drama during one of the country’s hottest summers

Amelia Jones

The stars of a new thriller filmed across south Wales have revealed how shooting during a real-life heatwave blurred the line between fiction and reality, making the series’ climate change themes feel more immediate.

The Rapture, a five-part psychological thriller, follows psychologist Dr Gabs Fox, played by Ruth Madeley, as she investigates 17-year-old Bethany Krall (India Amarteifio), who claims she can foresee disasters before they happen.

Filmed at locations including Port Talbot, Margam Park and Dragon Studios, the series explores climate anxiety, grief, belief and how people respond in times of crisis.

For the cast, Wales became more than just a filming location, with its scenery and changing environments helping to create the world of the thriller.

Madeley, who plays Gabs, said filming in Wales during a heatwave almost made the story come to life.

She said: “I want it on record that we were in Port Talbot in 33-degree heat. I wouldn’t have believed it if I hadn’t been there myself. When we knew that we were filming in Wales, and the script reflected that, weirdly, it seemed to all fit.

“It almost made the story make more sense. The nature of the locations are stunning, the scenery here is unbelievable. It looks so beautiful. You can only get that in Wales.”

Game of Thrones actor Iwan Rheon, who plays journalist Dick Carwyn in the show, also reflected on the irony of the weather conditions during filming.

He added: “…We filmed a lot in Port Talbot, and it was like 35 degrees, which is bizarre, because I don’t think it’s ever been that hot there! But yes, it’s quite nice to be in various locations all around South Wales. And Dragon Studios, of course. It’s been lovely. I love coming back here.”

Major part of production

Talking more about Wales as a filming location Amarteifio, who stars as Bethany described the landscape as a major part of the production.

She said: “I’ve filmed briefly in Wales before, but this is the first time I’ve spent a longer period here, and it’s been unreal. I’m such a country girl, so it’s been perfect. I’ve been staying on a farm, so after a really intense day, going back to see the horses, the cows, and the beautiful green meadows has been amazing.

“I’ve also loved learning more about Wales by being here and speaking to the crew and cast.

“… I’ve heard there are a lot of projects filming here now, and it seems to be a place where you can film throughout the year because different locations are easily and readily available very close together. It’s honestly been perfect.

“We’ve really been able to home in on the beauty of the landscape, which is what the show is about. It’s about celebrating and looking after the planet, and Wales is a great place to show that.”

Talking about the filming locations, Rheon added: “Because Wales has such a diverse range of locations, it offers so much to the filmmaker. For this, they wanted a variety – from a slightly run-down town to open forests and ruins – so you’ve got that real dynamism, which is great to see on screen.

“So, from a seaside town that has seen better days to nature and history, it offers filmmakers the opportunity to make a lot of different places look pretty much like anywhere.”

The Rapture was produced with support of Creative Wales and will be distributed internationally by ITV Studios.

The series will be available on BBC iPlayer from 6am on 26 July and on BBC One at 9pm the same day. You can see the full interview here.

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