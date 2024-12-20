Wales’ first nu-metal band, CELAVI, top acclaimed year-end chart

Stephen Price

Wales’ first bilingual nu-metal band, C E L A V I are celebrating after reaching number 1 in Rhys Mwyn’s ‘Siart Amgen 2024’ (Alternative Chart for 2024) on BBC Radio Cymru, with their Welsh language nu-metal song ‘Cofia’r Enw’.

“The loudest thing to come from north Wales”, C E L A V I ‘s ‘COFIA’R ENW’ (Remember the Name) is fierce, unapologetic and loud.

It encourages the listener to be authentic, and is a reminder that you don’t have to fit it and be the same as everyone else.

Their message is simple: “Follow your dream, no matter what everyone else thinks. You don’t have to fit in.”

Tracboeth

‘COFIA’R ENW’ has also been supported by BBC Introducing Rock on BBC Radio 1, BBC Introducing in Wales on BBC Radio Wales, and was chosen as BBC Radio Cymru’s ‘Tracboeth’ (Hottest Track).

The song was also chosen by Amazon Music experts for Amazon Music’s ‘Breakthrough Rock’ Editorial Playlist.

The song takes inspiration from the Vivienne Westwood documentary.

The fashion designer had a huge influence on bringing punk to the forefront. Despite some criticism, and even people laughing at her, she continued to work hard and focus on her goal.

Gwion said: “We’re so grateful to everyone who voted for ‘COFIA’R ENW’! It’s such an amazing achievement for us, with such an important song for us.

“The song echoes our values of promoting self-worth, and being yourself, regardless of what anyone else might think.

“Reaching number 1 in this iconic chart means so much to us, very emotional!”

You can listen again to Rhys Mwyn’s Siart Amgen 2024 on BBC Radio Cymru here.

The main character energy vibe, and self-worth messages, along with the frustration of trying to get your voice heard is reflected in C E L A V I ‘s supporting music video for ‘COFIA’R ENW’.

The duo received funding towards producing their music video, in collaboration with PYST (music distribution and label services for artists in Wales) x LŴP (Welsh language music videos reflecting the diverse Welsh music scene on S4C).

The idea behind the video collaboration was to get inspiring and strong women to work together to create the video, to empower other women. The duo worked with the artists and filmmakers Ffion Pritchard and Eleri Parry on ‘COFIA’R ENW’s music video.

“Exceptional”

C E L A V I also feature in Nation.Cymru’s recent rundown of an exceptional year for women in Welsh music in 2024.

The duo recently performed at the iconic London venues Cart + Horses (birthplace of Iron Maiden) + REPTILE Club at 229, and have secured a support slot for UK alternative metal band Defences on St David’s Day at Fuel Rock Club, Cardiff. Buy tickets here: https://bit.ly/3zsBLoP

The nu-metallers recently released their nu-EP ‘ANIMA’ on Halloween, produced by Grammy-nominated producer Romesh Dodangoda (Bring Me The Horizon, Nova Twins, Motörhead, Holding Absence), supported by Help Musicians, with supporting music videos by Loki Films (Slipknot, Sleep Token, Limp Bizkit).

C E L A V I are ready to continue blasting the Welsh and UK music scene with their fierce and circle-pit worthy performances in 2025.

Order their new CD or stream their award-winning song here.

Keep up to date with the band at their official website, on social media @wearecelavi and on Spotify.

