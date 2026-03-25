Wales’ first record label association launches

Stephen Price

Wales’ leading record labels have come together to form the nation’s first record label association to ensure a ‘sustainable and supportive future’ for Welsh record labels and musicians.

Following many years of sporadic meetings, some of Wales’ pre-eminent record labels have decided to form Cymdeithas Labeli Cymru (the Label Association of Wales) and develop a yearly work programme.

Independent record labels have been a key component of the history of Wales-based and Welsh language music, since the establishment of Sain in the sixties which led to the formation of some of the most influential labels of the last decades such as Fflach, Recordiau Anhrefn and Ankst.

Since the turn of the century, the number of these labels has increased, although the challenges they face have also increased. Amongst the labels that are part of the association are Côsh Records, INOIS, Fflach Cymunedol, Sain, I KA CHING Records, Libertino Records, Bubblewrap Collective, JigCal Records, Grwndi Records, Sbrigyn Ymborth, Meraki, Sbensh Records, Lwcus T, Bryn Rock Records, Tarw Du, MoPaChi, Codi Pais Records and Mr Phormula.

Any label that releases more than one artist, and releases Welsh-language or bilingual products is welcome to join the association.

The association’s leadership will change annually to ensure that the work programme evolves regularly. In the last meeting, Yws Gwynedd (Côsh Records) was elected Chair and Hedydd Ioan (INOIS) was elected Vice Chair.

On accepting the Chairmanship, Yws Gwynedd said: “The fact that Welsh labels have convened to work together as one shows the great progress the music scene in Wales has experienced recently.

“By laying such foundations, we are sure to raise the professionalism of our industry and ensure the future of Welsh music with the vision of those responsible for releasing and promoting it.”

Hedydd Ioan added: “I’m incredibly excited that Welsh labels are coming together in order to develop the strong partnerships that already exist in the industry.

“So much great activity and work is coming from Wales, and I’m sure the association will be able to help ensure that this growth is long-term and sustainable.

“Welsh music contributes so much to Welsh culture and being able to see developments like this is a sign that this will continue for a long time”

Any label interested in joining the association is welcome to get in touch by emailing [email protected].

View the association’s new website at https://clc.cymru/