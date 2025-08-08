Wales’ flagship Christmas light trail unveils kids go free offer

Wales’ flagship light trail Christmas at Bute Park has launched a Kids Go Free offer.

It may be the middle of the summer school holidays but if you book your Christmas visit to the festive trail between now and Monday September 1, you can get up to 2 FREE child (aged 3-16) tickets with one paying adult by using the code BUTEKIDS.

Christmas at Bute Park is celebrating its fifth birthday this year and visitors will be able to enjoy exciting new light installations created by world-class creatives, as well as a redesigned route and fantastic food from a selection of local food traders.

Tickets are already selling fast for the trail which returns to Cardiff city centre from Friday November 21st through to December 31st, 2025, bringing more than five weeks of festive fun with it.

Roxy Robinson, Creative Director at From the Fields, the team behind Christmas at Bute Park, said: “By offering free child tickets during the summer holidays, we hope to give families a chance to plan ahead and tick something special off their festive list. It’s a little helping hand to stay organised and save money while making sure the kids have something magical to look forward to.

“We are celebrating our fifth year in Cardiff in 2025 and we hope many families will return to see the beautiful light trail again. I’m sure there will be lots that have made a visit to Christmas at Bute Park a tradition each Christmas so why not get it booked into the calendar early with a saving too!”

This year’s light spectacle includes Water Willow, an enchanting fusion of light and sound set to captivate visitors. A towering tree, draped in thousands of radiant lights, will shimmer as beams of brilliance climb its trunk before spilling from its branches like glistening silver rain.

Another dazzling debut comes with Icefall, where a curtain of icy white and frosty blue lights will cascade like a frozen waterfall. Each flicker and glimmer will dance in time with a winter-inspired soundscape, conjuring the crisp, magical feeling of the season.

Beloved favourite Delilah Y Ddraig will also make her much-anticipated return. The sleeping dragon, whose tail famously curled around Cardiff Castle in 2023, is back to delight fans once again.

There will also be an array of street food stalls will offer mouthwatering treats from local vendors. The Bute Park Tavern will provide the perfect spot to settle in with a festive drink, surrounded by twinkling lights and seasonal charm.

Christmas at Bute Park will also host two inclusive evenings where capacity will be reduced by 75% and audio volume will be lowered to allow people to make their way around the trail. Since launching in 2021, Christmas at Bute Park trail has prioritised accessibility and this year, organisers have introduced two dedicated inclusive evenings, on Wednesday 3rd and Wednesday 10th December, which are designed for visitors who prefer to experience the illuminations in a quieter, calmer setting.

Tickets are available to book online at www.christmasatbutepark.com

(The Kids Go Free offer is available on Standard and Off-Peak slots only)

