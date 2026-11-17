Nation.Cymru staff

Music Venue Trust (MVT) and Creative Wales have announced the launch of Liveline Cymru, designed to strengthen the country’s grassroots touring circuit and support the development of sustainable local live music scenes.

Supported by funding from The Welsh Government via Creative Wales, Liveline Cymru will provide targeted financial assistance to grassroots music venues, independent promoters and artists, helping to overcome the rising costs and financial risks that have made touring and promoting live music increasingly difficult across Wales.

The new programme builds on the existing Liveline initiative, which was established by Music Venue Trust, Save Our Scene and the Association of Independent Promoters with funding from Coldplay and the LIVE Trust, to address the structural challenges facing grassroots touring.

Liveline Cymru will operate through the same established funding streams and delivery framework, with applications assessed by a dedicated board of Welsh music industry professionals.

Welsh touring circuit

The partnership follows a commitment by Creative Wales to invest in revitalising the Welsh touring circuit. By working with Music Venue Trust, Creative Wales will be able to direct funding into the sector through an established industry-led programme, combining public investment with the infrastructure and expertise already developed through Liveline.

Liveline Cymru will offer support across two funding streams:

Guarantorship Scheme: Underwrites up to 80% of approved losses on eligible shows, reducing financial risk for venues and promoters while allowing them to retain profits from successful events.

Local Scene Development Fund: Supports venues and promoters in developing sustainable local music scenes through regular programming, venue hire support and promoter training.

Rather than operating as a conventional grant programme, Liveline Cymru will assess the specific financial and practical barriers preventing shows, tours and local programming from taking place, providing tailored support to make otherwise unviable activity possible.

A key feature of the programme will be its dedicated Welsh advisory and decision-making structure. Applications will be assessed by a board of music industry professionals with direct knowledge and experience of the Welsh live music sector, ensuring funding decisions reflect the particular challenges and opportunities facing venues, promoters and artists across Wales.

Essential for grassroots

Mark Davyd, CEO of Music Venue Trust, said, “Rebuilding sustainable touring routes across Wales is essential to the future of its grassroots music sector. Rising costs and financial uncertainty are making it increasingly difficult for venues and promoters to take risks and for artists to reach audiences beyond the major cities.

“Liveline Cymru offers a practical solution to those challenges. By combining Creative Wales’ investment with the infrastructure we have already developed through Liveline, we can remove the barriers preventing shows from happening and help create a stronger, more sustainable touring circuit across Wales.”

Vital venues

Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price said: “Grassroots music venues are a vital part of our culture and economy, supporting artists, audiences, town centres and night-time businesses.

“We are determined to ensure Wales’ creative industries reach their full potential, and this important partnership provides a way to strengthen our live music network.

“I look forward to this initiative providing a needed boost to venues right across Wales and also welcome the benefit it will bring to emerging musicians, providing them with more opportunities to perform, reach new audiences and develop their careers.”

Liveline Cymru will be open to grassroots music venues, independent promoters, in-house venue programmers and artist representatives, including managers, booking agents and artists themselves.

Expression of interest forms for Liveline Cymru will open on Friday 20th November and eligible applicants will be invited to apply from the 1st December. Further information, including eligibility criteria and application details, will be available here.