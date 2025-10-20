Wales History Trails Passport Challenge returns to 34 museums across Wales

The Welsh Museums Festival has announced the return of the Wales History Trails Passport Challenge, inviting families and history enthusiasts to discover the rich heritage found in 34 museums across Wales from October Half Term (starting 25 October) until the end of the Easter holidays.

The challenge offers families two opportunities to win prizes:

Visit ONE museum by the end of October half-term (2 November 2025) to enter a draw for a den-making kit, perfect for autumn adventures

Visit SIX museums by the end of the Easter holidays (12 April 2026) to enter a draw for a scooter.

The free challenge offers participants the chance to explore museums throughout Wales, from ancient artefacts and Egyptian mummies to Dylan Thomas’s writing shed. With plenty of ‘hwyl’ (fun and joy) at every stop, the initiative encourages visitors to discover cultural treasures on their doorstep.

Rachael Rogers, spokesperson for Museums Federation Cymru, who hosts the Festival and arranges the challenge, said: “The Welsh Museums Festival showcases the amazing work done by museums across Wales. Our museums not only offer visitors the chance to learn about our Welsh heritage, but they offer free events in a warm and welcoming space, which is more important than ever. So, if you’ve already started to scratch your head about what you might do during half term, then we have the answer.”

Simple Participation Process

Taking part couldn’t be easier. Families can pick up a free passport from any participating museum or download it from the Festival webpage. After visiting a museum and receiving a stamp, participants simply fill in an online form with their details. The process can be repeated after collecting six stamps for a second prize entry.

The challenge runs from 25 October 2025 until 12 April 2026, providing ample time for families to explore different corners of Wales and discover something new at every stop.

The Wales History Trails Passport Challenge demonstrates the commitment of Welsh museums to making cultural heritage accessible and engaging for all ages.

Find out more HERE

Participating Museums

South Wales

1. Porthcawl Museum, The Old Police Station, 36 John St, Porthcawl CF36 3DT

2. Cowbridge & District Museum, Town Hall Square, Cowbridge, CF71 7DD

3. Rhondda Heritage Park, CF37 2NP

4. Cyfarthfa Castle Museum and Art Gallery, Cyfarthfa Park, Merthyr Tydfil, CF47 8RE

5. Pontypridd Museum, CF37 4PE

6. Nantgarw China Works Museum, Cardiff, CF15 7TB

7. St Fagans National Museum of History, Cardiff, CF56XB

8. National Museum Cardiff, CF10 3NP

9. Newport Museum and Art Gallery, John Frost Square, Newport, NP20 1PA

10. Torfaen Museum, Pontypool, NP4 6JH

11. Abertillery and District Museum, Market Street, Abertillery, NP13 1AH

12. Abergavenny Museum, NP7 5EE

13. Shire Hall Museum, Monmouth, NP25 3DY

14. Chepstow Museum, NP16 5EZ

North Wales

1. Oriel Môn, Rhosmeirch, Llangefni, LL77 7TQ

2. Brambell Natural History Museum, Bangor, LL572DG (Limited Opening)

3. Penmaenmawr Museum, LL34 6UU

4. Oriel Plas Glyn-y-Weddw, Pwllheli, LL53 7TT

5. Porthmadog Maritime Museum, LL49 9LU

6. Llandudno Museum and Gallery, Llandudno LL30 2DD

7. Llŷn Maritime Museum, Nefyn, Gwynedd, LL53 6LB

8. Storiel, Ffordd Gwynedd, Bangor LL57 1DT

Mid and West Wales

1. Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, SA72 6WS

2. Tenby Museum and Art Gallery, SA70 7BP

3. Dylan Thomas Boathouse, Laugharne, SA33 4SY

4. Carmarthenshire Museum, Abergwili, SA31 2JG

5. Parc Howard Museum, Llanelli, SA15 3LJP

6. Swansea Museum, Maritime Quarter, Swansea, SA1 1SN

7. Dylan Thomas Birthplace, Swansea, SA2 0RA

8. Glynn Vivian Art Gallery, Swansea, SA1 5DZ

9. Dylan Thomas Centre, Swansea, SA1 1RR

10. National Waterfront Museum, Swansea, SA1 3RD

11. Y Gaer Museum, Brecon, LD3 7DW

12. Radnorshire Museum, Temple Street, Llandrindod Wells, LD1 5DL