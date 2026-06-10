Nation Cymru staff

Mid Wales and the Valleys are the starting destinations as one of the nation’s most popular TV shows – Wales’ Home of the Year, returns to TV screens this week.

The search is on for Wales’ Home of the Year 2026 as the popular property show returns for a fourth series, with BBC Radio 2 presenter and drumming sensation Owain Wyn Evans, interior designer Mandy Watkins from Anglesey and Cardiff-based architectural designer Glen Thomas.

In the first episode, airing on BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer on Thursday, 10 June, the judges head to mid Wales and the Valleys, where they must choose between a 17th century cottage in Neath, a farmhouse renovation in Lampeter and a colourful end of terrace house in Aberystwyth.

Scoring them on architectural merit, distinctive design and original style, which home will Owain, Mandy and Glen judge worthy enough to go forward to the grand final?

The first home for the judges to visit is Llantwit Cottage, a 17th century detached house in Neath. Homeowners Eve and James took on this renovation project in 2016, and have worked hard to retain the historical quirks and features of the original cottage whilst having fun with the space, adding nods to their love of cinema and pop culture.

Second on the list is an 18th Century farmhouse renovation in Lampeter that’s been extended to incorporate the old historic outbuildings. Pen Y Banc has been transformed into the stunning home it is now by Helen and her husband Dan. Blood, sweat and tears have gone into this passion project which celebrates the old and new, along with the panoramic views of the Cambrian mountains.

Last but not least is Tŷ Hwyl, a semi-detached home in Aberystwyth. Homeowners Sera and Ian inherited the former council house from Ian’s grandfather and set about redesigning every corner of it with eclectic pieces, clever DIY solutions and joyful bursts of colour. Sera’s creative vision has transformed their home into a safe and cosy haven.

Owain Wyn Evans shared: “I’m looking for a home that inspires me and that visually draws me in, but also somewhere that I could move into!”

Mandy Watkins added: “I’m looking for a home where the owners have poured their heart and soul into their space, I want to see personality, character and original ideas.”

Glen Thomas said: “I’m looking to be surprised, I’m excited to see the homeowner’s creativity – I just want to see something I’ve not seen before.”

Catch all five episodes from this year’s series on BBC iPlayer from 11 June, and tune in to BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer for the grand final in July.