Wales’ largest light trail to return for another year

Wales’ largest light trail will return in November with a reimagined route, brand new illuminations, the return of an old favourite and a new partnership.

Now in its fifth year, Wales’ flagship light trail Christmas at Bute Park will return to the Welsh capital with exciting new light installations created by world-class creatives, a redesigned route and the promise of a fantastic treat to get you in the festive spirit.

With more than 104,000 tickets sold in 2024, Christmas at Bute Park will be returning to Cardiff city centre from Friday November 21st through to December 31st, 2025, bringing more than five weeks of festive magic with it.

Leading the new sights on show this year is Water Willow, which will dazzle visitors with its enchanting display of light and sound. A majestic tree adorned with thousands of radiant lights pulses with brilliance, illuminating its trunk in a shimmering ascent before cascading from its branches like glistening silver raindrops. As glowing particles drift effortlessly through the night, an immersive soundscape enhances the dreamlike spectacle, wrapping viewers in a mesmerising experience.

Also new this year is Icefall where a shimmering cascade of lights tumbles down like a luminous waterfall, glowing in icy whites and frosty blues. Each flicker and sparkle moves in rhythmic harmony with a winter-themed soundscape, evoking the crisp magic of the season.

There will be a return for festive favourite Delilah Y Ddraig who delighted fans back in 2023 with her dragon’s tail hanging from Cardiff Castle as she slept.

Foodies can explore the array of street food on offer with delicious treats from local traders, as well as the Bute Park Tavern – the cosy heated Alpine wooded cabin where you can enjoy sit back and enjoy a drink in the twinkling surroundings.

Roxy Robinson, Creative Director at From the Fields, the team behind Christmas at Bute Park, said: “We are delighted to be returning for a fifth year to Cardiff and always receive the warmest of welcomes from visitors to Christmas at Bute Park. Last year’s trail was a huge success despite the challenges of storms and high winds, and we are looking forward to bringing new installations and a new route to make sure visitors continue to enjoy the festive trail.”

This year, Christmas at Bute Park has also welcomed a new partnership with Cardiff’s luxury hotel voco St David’s. Located on Cardiff Bay waterfront, voco St David’s is the city’s only five-star hotel and proud winner of Cardiff Life’s Tourism Award 2025.

Konstantin Grimm, General Manager, voco St David’s Cardiff said: “We’re proud to be the official hotel partner for this year’s Christmas at Bute Park – one of Cardiff’s most iconic festive events. As a leading destination hotel in the city, we’re perfectly placed for guests looking to combine a magical evening at the light trail with a relaxing overnight stay by the bay. We’re excited to be working with the team at Christmas at Bute Park to create memorable seasonal experiences for both visitors and locals alike.”

Roxy added: “We are thrilled to announce the new partnership between Christmas at Bute Park and voco St David’, bringing together the magic of Cardiff’s most spectacular winter lights display with the elegance of world-class hospitality.”

Tickets are available to book online at www.christmasatbutepark.com

