Wales’ largest shopping centre to stage special events for superstar’s Cardiff show

Nation.Cymru staff

Wales’ largest shopping centre St David’s Cardiff is celebrating the arrival of music superstar Pitbull to the Welsh capital on Saturday with a series of in-centre events.

Gig-goers and music fans can celebrate Mr Worldwide himself, known for his infectious positivity, catchy hits, and striking style, with a number of pop-up flash mobs throughout the day at the shopping centre.

Set to a megamix of Pitbull hits and taking place between Sephora and River Island, the unique dance sets will take place at 12.30pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm, and 3.30pm.

Having become tradition for fans to pay homage to Pitbull’s tailored suit and bald cap combo during his shows, St David’s will be giving out free bald caps to guests wanting to say ‘dale!’ (let’s go!) and get into the spirit, whether they’re heading to the July 4 show at Blackweir Fields or just wanting to Get it Started with the flash mob dancers. (Bald caps available while stocks last)

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David’s, said: “We’re lucky to see some of the most incredible artists in the world visiting Cardiff, and there’s nothing better than the atmosphere in the city during these events.

“Our Pitbull flash mobs will celebrate the fun and positivity of just one of this summer’s brilliant shows, and we can’t wait to get involved alongside our guests.”

To be the first to receive info about events at St David’s, join PLUS for free at https://www.stdavidscardiff.com/en/plus

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The upcoming Pitbull events in Cardiff comes as news of a world record attempt at his London show is released.

On Friday, 10 July 2026, Pitbull will take to the stage at BST Hyde Park in a global livestream of his headline performance while also featuring an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title attempt for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps.

Streaming live on Pitbull’s official YouTube channel HERE, the 2–3 hour livestream, produced by Live Nation, will transform the record attempt into a real-time global event, giving fans everywhere a front-row seat to history in the making, also celebrating Pitbull’s devoted fan community, affectionately known as “The Bald Es.”

Presented in the style of a major sports broadcast, the livestream will feature co-hosted commentary from British TV, podcaster and radio personality, Jamie Laing; cultural commentator and presenter of The Jack & Ash Show, Jack Remmington and American comedian and actress, Heather McMahan. The trio will conduct live field reporting and interactive fan moments designed to immerse viewers in the energy of BST Hyde Park. Coverage will include fan interviews and behind-the-scenes access, all building toward the climactic onstage presentation of the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title.

The livestream expands on a fan-driven phenomenon that has taken over Pitbull’s global shows, with thousands of fans wearing bald caps in tribute to the artist’s iconic look—affectionately dubbing themselves “The Bald E’s.” BST Hyde Park, one of the world’s leading festivals, will elevate the movement to its largest stage yet, inviting both in-person attendees and global viewers to take part in a shared, cultural moment.