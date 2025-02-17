Wales’ leading comedy club to livestream shows

Wales’ leading comedy club is to start to livestream shows

The Glee Club in Cardiff has joined forces with comedy video platform NextUp, which already livestreams a host of shows from comedy clubs around the UK.

NestUp will air one show a month, with the next line-up being aired on Thursday March 13, hosted by rising Welsh star Robin Morgan.

The Cardiff Glee joins London’s Angel Comedy, Backyard Comedy, and Museum of Comedy; the Birmingham Glee, Manchester’s Frog & Bucket, Edinburgh’s Monkey Barrel and Leicester’s Big Difference as venues on NextUp’s streaming schedule,

Tom Brandt, head of content at NextUp said: “We’re really excited to put Wales on the map with Glee Cardiff joining Glee Birmingham on the platform.

“Streaming live from clubs across the UK means comedy fans get a front-row seat from the comfort of their sofa. We can’t wait to showcase the brilliant talent coming out of the Welsh scene.”

Opened in 2001 in Cardiff Bay, the Glee Club has hosted some of the biggest names in comedy including Lee Evans, Jack Dee, Michael McIntyre and Eddie Izzard.

Future live shows from Cardiff will stream on March 13, April 17, May 15, June 26, July 31, September 25, October 16 and November 13.

To see the full schedule of upcoming live streams from venues across the UK, click HERE

To find out more about NextUp and to sign up, click HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

