‘Wales lives in me’ – Tom Jones’ beautiful message to audience in Cardiff

Sir Tom Jones returned to Wales for the first of two homecoming shows at Cardiff Castle.

The last time the Welsh legend performed at the castle – in 2023, he rounded off his shows with an emotional speech to the audience about Wales and how much the country means to him.

And on Wednesday evening in a poignant moment he once again spoke of his Welshness and how proud he is of where he comes from.

Addressing the sold out audience he said: “First of all I would love to say, which I have to say, it’s good to be home. Yes, Cardiff or as they say in Cardiff ‘Kairdiff’. But actually I was born in Treforest a suburb of Pontypridd, which is only 12 miles down the road.”

Being away from Wales has never changed him – especially his unmistakeable broad valleys brogue.

Addressing the issue of not not living in Wales, he told the crowd, “It always feels fantastic to come back to Wales and you know when people say to me you don’t live in Wales Tom do you? I’ll just tell you this… Wales lives in me,” he stated proudly, gesturing to his heart.

As chants of ‘Wales! Wales!’ reverberated around the castle, Sir Tom bellowed out an ‘Oggy Oggy Oggy!’

His concerts in Wales are always emotional occasions for the man who is considered a living legend within the nation and the the first night at Cardiff Castle was no different.

He delivered a set that spanned his incredible 60 year career. There were the familiar hits from yesteryear like It’s Not Unusual, What’s New Pussycat, Delilah and a tearjerking Green Green Grass Of Home, right through to Sex Bomb, Kiss and more latterly Talking Reality Television Blues and This Is the Sea.

The true Prince of Wales, The Voice, the greatest Welshman, call him what you will, a gig on home soil is always special. His latest homecoming proved that when it comes to shows you can’t beat a Tom Jones concert on home soil.

Cardiff Castle setlist:

I’m Growing Old

Tower of Song

Not Dark Yet

It’s Not Unusual

What’s New Pussycat?

Sexbomb

You Can Leave Your Hat On

Pop Star

One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)

Across the Borderline

The Windmills of Your Mind

I Won’t Crumble with You If You Fall

Talking Reality Television Blues

This Is the Sea

Delilah

Lazarus Man

If I Only Knew

Kiss

Green, Green Grass of Home

One Hell of a Life

Strange Things Happening Every Day

