Wales Millennium Centre announces St Davids Day celebrations

Ella Groves

Wales Millennium Centre has announced it will be hosting a range of events and activities to celebrate St Davids Day.

Located in the heart of Cardiff Bay, the Wales Millennium Centre (WMC) has become a go-to-destination for events in south Wales.

With both family-friendly days out and adult-only events on offer, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this St Davids Day at the WMC.

‘Family-friendly fun’

On Sunday 1 March between 1 and 6pm the Wales Millennium Centre will be home to an afternoon of “culture, creativity, and community” for all ages to enjoy.

There will be arts and crafts for the whole family running throughout the day as well as face painting.

The afternoon also promises a range of food and drink to enjoy including freshly made Welsh cakes.

The event will be fully bilingual with activities and entertainment to enjoy through both Welsh and English – making it the perfect opportunity for families to learn some new Welsh together with Welsh language family taster sessions available on the day.

‘Gwyl Dewi’

Described as the “new way” to celebrate St David’s Day on the Millennium Centre’s website, Gwyl Dewi is a celebration of the diversity, community, and creativity of Wales.

The Gwyl Dewi Gig will feature some of Wales’ best musicians including Lily Beau, Sage Todz, and Luke RV and Harry Jowett.

Running from 7pm to 10pm on St Davids Day (1 March) in Cabaret in the Millennium Centre the gig promises to be a night of celebration and entertainment.

Doors will open 1 hour before the performance allowing guests to find a table and grab a drink from the Cabaret bar ahead of the show.

Seating, however, is unreserved so the WMC advises larger groups to arrive early to ensure seats together can be found.

The show is 18+ with warnings of possible strong language.

You can find out more about what’s on at the Wales Millennium Centre for St Davids Day and beyond on their website.