Wales Millennium Centre launches colourful retail store Armadilo

Wales Millennium Centre has opened an eye-catching new retail store which pays tribute to the venue’s distinctive design.

Affectionately nicknamed “the Armadillo” thanks to its distinctive curved, golden exterior, Wales Millennium Centre is now celebrating that identity in style.

Situated on the ground floor of the venue the new retail space takes its name from the building itself, and if you look closely, you’ll spot playful nods to the Armadillo throughout the store design, even suspended from the ceiling.

Armadilo is described as more than just a destination store. Every purchase helps fund the future. All profits go directly back into Wales Millennium Centre’s work, supporting young people, nurturing creative talent and ensuring the building remains a welcoming home for everyone in the community.

A statement issued at the launch of the shop states:

Designed to surprise and delight, this is not your typical gift shop. With pops of colour, tongue-in-cheek touches and an effortlessly stylish interior, Armadilo brings something truly fresh to the waterfront.

From elevated homeware to contemporary jewellery, indulgent treats to unique gifts, every item in Armadilo has been carefully selected to inspire. The store features a diverse mix of premium brands and beautifully crafted pieces you won’t find on the high street – including a

number of exclusive collaborations available only at Wales Millennium Centre:

● A bespoke-scented Armadilo candle, created by Florence Green

● Slate jewellery repurposed from the building’s own materials, by Tŷ Picl

● A striking risograph Cardiff print, featuring Wales Millennium Centre, by artist

Charlotte Hepburn

Additional brands stocked include Hudson Blu, Earth and Elm, Ewemoo, The Pillow Drop, Abigail Ahern, Powder, Ask Mummy and Daddy, Melin Tregwnt, House of Marbles, Blue Iris Designs and many more, offering everything from interior accents to luxury pet accessories.

Visit Armadilo and experience the difference for yourself. Open daily from 10am – 5pm, with the exception of show days, where visitors can enjoy until 7:30pm.

ARMADILO GALLERY

