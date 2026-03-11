Wales Millennium Centre launches ‘Music You’ll Love’ campaign

A song can transport us right back to when we first heard it. Whether it was Buddy Holly’s ‘Peggy Sue’ in 1957, the Four Seasons topping the charts in 1962 with ‘Sherry’, The Kinks’ legendary gig at Cardiff’s Capitol Theatre in 1965 or the epic ‘Somebody to Love’ by Queen in 1976.

Or maybe it reminds us of a person in our lives who loved great music or a family party.

Wales Millennium Centre has launched its ‘Music You’ll Love’ campaign to promote upcoming shows at the Welsh venue featuring great music which will take you for an unforgettable trip down memory lane.

BUDDY – THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY – 14–17 May



Forget feel good, Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story is FEEL GREAT! Experience the drama, passion and excitement as a multi-talented cast of actor-musicians tell Buddy Holly’s story, from his Texas rockabilly beginnings to international stardom and his legendary final performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic death at the age of just 22.

Featuring two terrific hours of the greatest songs ever written, including That’ll Be The Day, Oh Boy, Rave On, La Bamba, Chantilly Lace, Johnny B. Goode, Raining In My Heart, Everyday, Shout and many many more, this show is just Peggy Sue-perb!

THE CHOIR OF MAN – 19–23 May



Welcome to The Choir of Man, the best pub in the world… Come ready to drink in the excitement!

Brimming with hits from artists such as Queen, Luther Vandross, Sia, Paul Simon, Adele, Guns & Roses, Avicii and Katy Perry to name but a few, this is a pub like no other!

A wildly talented group of incredible instrumentalists, world-class wordsmiths, and sensational singers, this cast of nine (extra) ordinary guys serve it all… live!

SUNNY AFTERNOON – THE KINKS MUSICAL – 26–30 May



Sunny Afternoon celebrates the raw energy, passion, and timeless sound of one of Britain’s most iconic bands, telling their story through an incredible back catalogue of chart-toppers, including You Really Got Me, Lola, and All Day and All of the Night.

Set against the backdrop of Britain on the cusp of the rebellious ’60s, Sunny Afternoon is an “exhilarating” (Financial Times) and moving celebration of the music, life, and the band that changed it all.

JERSEY BOYS – 11–22 August



Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the true-life musical phenomenon, Jersey Boys. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that’s too good to be true.

The show features all their hits including Sherry, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Walk Like A Man, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Beggin’, Oh What a Night and more.

READ MORE: Kinks Chaos at the Capitol: Cardiff’s forgotten role in rock history