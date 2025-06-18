Wales’ most stressful road junction named with hilarious video that immortalises it

The most stressful junction in Wales has been revealed – a notorious road layout that causes confusion, anxiety and fear for many.

A new study from Scrap Car Comparison has revealed the most stressful road junctions for drivers, both in the UK and around the world – with Ynysforgan Roundabout in Swansea ranking among the top 10 in the UK.

Situated on Junction 45 of the M4 it was named the 5th most stressful junction in the UK – and the 16th most stressful in the world.

The study surveyed 1,000 UK drivers and asked them to rank road layouts based on the feelings of confusion, anxiety, fear and confidence that they felt after seeing images of the junctions from both a satellite and street view perspective.

These responses were then used to build a unique ‘Stress Score’ out of 100 and reveal the road layouts that most drivers would rather avoid.

The Meskel Square Roundabout in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia was named the world’s most stressful junction with a Stress Score of 56 out of 100

Hanger Lane Gyratory in London was crowned the UK’s most confusing junction, followed closely by Swindon’s Magic Roundabout

Ynysforgan Roundabout was immortalised in a hilarious TikTok video which went viral when it captured the roundabout rage of a pair of Welsh sisters who had headed out on a shopping trip in Swansea.

Unfortunately their car journey descended into hilarious exasperation and much swearing as these squabbling siblings attempted to find their way around Wales’ most notorious road layout.

The pair were trying to navigate Ynysforgan Roundabout, and it didn’t go well.

The tricky road layout, which serves as a major access route into the city centre from the Swansea Valley and M4 motorway, is so notorious it has its own Facebook page – ‘Dedicated to those clueless souls making a complete hash of the lanes on Ynysforgan Roundabout’.

Lucky for users on TikTok ad unbeknown to the pair sat in the front of the car their hilarious heated conversation was being filmed by giggling passengers in the back.

Posted on TikTok by one of the passengers Alice White, it has amassed thousands of comments, likes and shares by those who found the animated Welsh voices one of the funniest things they’d ever watched.

Alice said: “It’s my mother and auntie. We were trying to find Asda in Llansamlet. My mother, Gill, went the wrong way and any my auntie, Fay, was trying to direct her.”

Watch the video…

(CAUTION: VERY STRONG LANGUAGE)

Matt Clamp, Customer Service Manager at Scrap Car Comparison, said:

“Driving through unfamiliar junctions can rattle even the most experienced motorists. Junctions often combine high traffic volumes, poor signage and confusing layouts, making preparation essential.

“Our advice? Start by planning ahead, tools such as Street View or route planners can help you visualise the road before you set off. Once you’re behind the wheel, try to get into the correct lane early by watching for signs and markings. If you start to feel overwhelmed, take a breath and don’t let other road users rush you – it’s perfectly okay to go at your own pace.

“Always signal clearly and confidently to show your intentions, especially if you need to change lanes. And if you’re really nervous, consider driving at quieter times of day when the roads are less busy. A little preparation can go a long way in turning a potentially stressful drive into a safe and confident journey.”

For the full findings of the study, click HERE

Methodology

Scrap Car Comparison partnered with Censuswide to survey 1,000 UK drivers. Each driver was shown two images of each junction/roundabout, one from a ‘street view’ perspective, and one satellite image. They were then asked to rate from 1-10 how much each of the four feelings of confusion, fear, anxiety and confidence were evoked at the thought of driving through the junction/roundabout.

The scores for confusion, fear and anxiety were then combined to create an overall ‘Stress Score’ for each location, with the scores then used to reveal which junctions/roundabouts are perceived to be most stressful for drivers overall.

Survey conducted in May 2025.

