Wales’ premier alt-rock festival announces final line-up

The UK’s newest two-day alternative music festival, set to take place at Cardiff’s Tramshed in January 2026, has announced the final additions to its lineup with Dream State, vianova, The Hara, HotWax, Love Rarely, All Ears Avow, and De’Lour.

We Are One Festival will span two days, Saturday 31 January and Sunday 1 February 2026, showcasing alternative, rock and emo acts from across Wales and beyond.

We Are One Festival is curated by Imperial Music, the independent South Wales promoter behind landmark shows, from Those Damn Crows at Utilita Arena to Holding Absence at Chepstow Castle.

Home turf

South Wales’s Dream State are geared for a home turf performance with their alt-rock that scored the four-piece Best British Breakthrough gongs at the Kerrang! and Heavy Music Awards, thanks to hits like White Lies.

German brothers vianova will bring their take on metalcore to We Are One, injecting youthful energy not often associated with the scene.

The third act added to the roster are Manchester trio The Hara, showcasing their characteristic intensity honed on their 2023 debut album Survival Mode and a string of EPs.

HotWax, a rising force in UK rock who gained recognition as a Royal Blood support act, will share new music from their upcoming debut album.

Love Rarely will also add their math rock to the fest, weaving unusual time signatures and emotive themes, while Claire Sutton-fronted Wiltshire four-piece All Ears Avow will bring the pop-rock.

Finally, self-produced heavy-melodic outfit De’Lour, fresh from supporting Funeral for a Friend, Loathe and Born of Osiris, will show their DIY ethos.

Complete

With these additions, the full lineup for the We Are One Festival in Cardiff is complete, with Cassyette and Vukovi set to headline. Other acts include As Everything Unfolds, Blackgold, Lastelle, and Artio.

The event will take place this winter at Tramshed, following on from other recent music festivals hosted at the venue, including Immersed Music Festival, Rum & Reggae Fest, and The Emo Festival.

Tickets for We Are One Festival are available from £37.50 + bf via Ticketek.

To keep up to date with all the latest announcements, follow @weareonefestcardiff on Instagram and join the conversation using the hashtag, #weareonefestcardiff.