Wales’ premier food and drink festival returns to beautiful country setting

Wales’ premier food and drink festival returns to Wales this summer.

Food lovers are in for a treat as The Great British Food Festival returns once more to Margam Country Park for a three-day celebration of food, drink and family fun.

The festival, which has been a huge success at the Welsh venue, will see a whole roster of chefs and food experts ready to demonstrate tricks of the trade alongside street food vendors preparing the most mouth-watering global cuisine.

Held from August 29 to 31, the culinary extravaganza promises a packed programme of live entertainment, chef demonstrations and artisan food experiences in one of Wales’ most beautiful settings.

Widely regarded as one of the UK’s leading foodie events, the festival which is hosted at venues around the UK will feature hundreds of artisan producers, a wide range of street food stalls and fully stocked bars, offering something for every taste.

Visitors can also enjoy live music throughout the weekend, alongside a dedicated bake stage with stars from The Great British Bake Off, as well as children’s entertainment to keep younger guests happy.

Set within the historic grounds of Margam Park, the festival offers more than just food, with attendees able to explore the estate’s natural beauty, heritage and family-friendly attractions as part of their visit.

Organisers say the combination of high-quality food, live entertainment and a picturesque location makes it an ideal day out for families, friends and food enthusiasts alike.

Tickets are priced from £15 for adults and £7 for children, with under-fives going free. Entry also includes free parking, making it easy for visitors travelling from across South Wales and beyond.

With a strong line-up of activities and a unique setting, demand is expected to be high for what promises to be one of the region’s standout summer events.

Further details are available via The Great British Food Festival website.

Tickets are available HERE

Catch up with the festival on Instagram @greatbritishfoodfestival