Wales’ premier food and drink festival returns to beautiful setting

Wales’ premier food and drink festival returns to Margam Country Park in Port Talbot this September.

The Great British Food Festival will see a whole roster of chefs and food experts ready to demonstrate tricks of the trade alongside street food vendors preparing the most mouth-watering global cuisine.

The Artisan Market is a great way to discover new producers including vegan and gluten-free treats amongst the many stalls. Explore food trends and tantalise your taste buds with street food.

Chef demonstrations will include Tony Alberti, a chef, cookbook author, and television personality known for his bold, flavour‑driven approach to Italian cuisine and his deep-rooted passion for cooking.

With Tuscan roots and a culinary education, Tony’s love for food began cooking alongside his nonna in a kitchen that valued simplicity, honesty, and time. His nonna grew up on the family farm, where food came straight from farm to table — seasonal, local, and full of life. From her, Tony learned more than just recipes; he learned patience, respect for ingredients, and the art of slow cooking. She passed down more than recipes — she passed down a way of life.

There’s plenty of space to explore the magnificent estate at Margam Country Park where visitors can take part in a foraging masterclass. This is a guided stroll in the parkland to discover a variety of plants and fungi that are edible or medicinal and that grow naturally in the grounds. The taster walks are a real eye opener and a great way to see the incredible grounds.

Discover new food producers such as LumberjAxe, fresh from their success on BBC television hit show Dragon’s Den. Brothers Brendon and Jaydon of Lumberjaxe and Kadai Fire Bowls have teamed up to bring you the Fire Stage. Hosted by Wayne of Daddy Bear Grills, the smell of smoke and rich aromas from cooking over live fire are not one to be missed. Wayne will explain techniques, fire management, getting the best from your Kadai, and providing tasters featuring Lumberjaxe products.

The family behind the Great British Food Festival are celebrating 15 years of hosting the popular events and will be going all out to make this year extra special.

Janine Maycock says: “Margam Country Park is such a fantastic setting. Visitors get to experience high quality food and drink in one of the most beautiful country house estates in Wales. The festival aims to bring people together through a shared love of food and offers a range of activities including the Chilli Challenge, the legendary Cake-Off, Foraging Walks, and more. With plenty of bars, a local crafts and gift marquee and a vast artisan market showcasing the best local produce, visitors are in for a treat.

Live music will be performed throughout the weekend from a diverse range of artists. There is a play area and kids cookery classes, making it a winning day out for families and the event is dog friendly so there’s no need to rush back home.

INFO:

Great British Food Festival, Margam Country Park

September 6th and 7th 10am until 5pm

Tickets are available HERE

Social media Instagram @greatbritishfoodfestival

