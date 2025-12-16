Wales star Ken Owens launches Sheriff’s Biltong and wins major contract with Tesco

He was renowned for putting the beef in the Welsh front row – and now former Wales hooker Ken Owens, nicknamed The Sheriff, is putting the beef into a new product he’s helped develop.

The Wales and British and Irish Lions rugby legend has co-founded Sheriff’s Biltong with West Wales food producer Ruth Davies – and the brand has just secured a major listing in over 50 Tesco Superstores and Extra stores across Wales.

The biltong is made exclusively with PGI Welsh beef in a dedicated West Wales facility, supporting local farming and food heritage. The much-loved former Wales prop isn’t just a name on the packaging – he helped develop the product from the ground up.

The air-dried, cured meat snack uses only minimal natural ingredients – Sheriff’s Biltong provides 16 grams of protein per bag with no additives.

The idea was born when Ken and Ruth, long-time friends, were talking over the garden wall.

Ruth, who has over 15 years of experience in the food industry, and learnt her traditional curing techniques in Italy, wanted to diversify the charcuterie business she ran with her husband Andrew. Ken, a loyal customer, became heavily involved – not just lending his name, but helping develop the product from the ground up.

Owens said: “Sheriff’s Biltong is about celebrating the very best of Wales – from our world-class beef to the incredible food talent we have here.

“To see something that we created in West Wales now reaching Tesco shelves across the country makes me hugely proud. It’s a proper Welsh product, made the right way.”

Davies added: “We’ve always believed that Welsh beef deserves to be showcased in products that match its quality. Sheriff’s Biltong is simple and proudly Welsh – and this Tesco listing is a big step in helping us share that with people across the nation.”

About Sheriff’s Biltong

The product contains only PGI Welsh beef, red wine vinegar, sea salt, and spices – no additives. All production takes place in a dedicated West Wales facility, supporting local food and farming.

PGI stands for Protected Geographical Indication, an EU scheme that protects the name of a specific regional food product. It signifies that the beef has a special quality, reputation, or other characteristic linked to its geographical origin, with at least one stage of production, processing, or preparation taking place in that defined area.

The beef must be produced, raised, and processed in the respective region and meet stringent quality and traceability standards.