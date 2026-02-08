Wales Week London launches programme of nearly 100 events to celebrate St Davids Day

Ella Groves

Wales Week London is back for 2026 with a variety of activities and events designed to showcase the best of Wales across London in the build up to St Davids Day.

Developed by two friends Dan Langford and Mike Jordan in 2017, Wales Week London runs for a fortnight each year with events celebrating Welsh culture, heritage, sport, music, and more.

It also provides an opportunity for Welsh businesses and organisations to promote their products and services to develop new London-based audiences, partnerships, and connections.

Ahead of Wales Week 2026, Nation Cymru has compiled a list of some of the top events taking place across the fortnight.

‘Music’

Music is at the heart of Welsh culture so it is no surprise that it plays a big role in Wales Week London. There’s something for everyone to enjoy from traditional male voice choirs to exciting new Welsh pop.

The London Welsh Male Voice Choir will be performing to raise funds for the RNLI on 17 February at 7:00pm at Holy Sepulchre Church.

Formed in 1902 the choir was disrupted by the two World Wars in the twentieth century but it was reestablished in 1961 and now boasts over 100 members.

Alongside their renditions of classic Welsh hymns the choir also performs more modern pieces bringing together tradition and modernity in one stunning performance.

But if it’s a true modern feel you’re looking for you can celebrate St Davids Day with an unforgettable night of live music at The Waiting Room where Welsh singer-songwriter VOYA! will be performing.

Wales Week London describe the gig as “the perfect way to kick off celebrations for Wales’ national day, blending Welsh talent with London’s vibrant live music scene.”

‘History’

For all the Welsh history lovers there are plenty of talks to enjoy over the course of Wales Week London.

Richard Rhys O’Brien, author, will be giving a talk on Margaret Lloyd George, the first President of the London Welsh Centre, on 3 March at 7:30pm.

The talk will cover her life and her role in public life as the wife of Prime Minister David Lloyd George, including her six major Welfare Campaigns during the First World War.

The Society of Genealogists will also be running a talk on the Welsh Literary Renaissance on 28 February at 2:00pm led by Dai Davies.

Hosted online the talk will journey from 1750 to 1900 exploring the advances in education and literacy of the 18th century and how these changes affected our ancestors.

The Society of Genealogists will also be hosting a second talk exploring Non-Conformity in Welsh history on the 5th March.

‘Sport’

If it’s Welsh sport that grabs your interest there’s also plenty on offer, from 5-a-side football matches for those who want to be in the action to sports screenings for those who prefer to enjoy in the crowd.

In celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Football Association of Wales (FAW) and the 10th anniversary of Cymru reaching the semi-finals of UEFA EURO 2016 the FAW are hosting a screening of the documentary film ‘Don’t Take Me Home.’

The documentary follows Cymru’s journey to their first major finals in 58 years where they redefined Welsh football.

The event will be held at the London Welsh Centre on 23 February at 6:00pm.

After the screening fans will have the opportunity to chat to members of the Cymru 2016 squad as well as to experience a live Q&A with Ian Gwyn Hughes, former Match of the Day commentator.

If you’d rather be playing the match than watching it, you can join the Welsh community in London for a 5-a-side football game which takes place every Thursday in the city centre.

But if football isn’t for you, there’s also the chance to watch London Welsh RFC take on Bury St Edmunds RFC at Old Deer Park in Richmond on 28 February at 2:00pm.

Or you can take part in the London Wales Run hosted by The Lodge Cafe where the run will begin and end.

On their website Wales Week London say “wear your red, your daffodils, your rugby tops – or just bring yourself – and be part of a simple, joyful moment of Welsh togetherness in one of London’s most iconic green spaces.”

‘Business’

Wales Week London is an opportunity for the public to network and develop their business skills, with a variety of talks and events for you to choose from.

The Celebration of Welsh Women Lunch will take place on 25 February at Julie’s Restaurant in Notting Hill and will “shine a light” on the achievements and influence of Welsh women in business, culture, and the creative industries.

There is also an informal networking event hosted by Troup Bywaters + Anders, Rees Worx and CCR Energy, designed to provide a “chance to network naturally with people who have strong links to Wales and its business community.”

There are still more events expected to be released so there’s sure to be something for everyone this St Davids Day.

Wales Week London 2026 will run from the 21 February to 7 March. You can find out more information and see the full list of events on their website.