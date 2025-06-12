Wallace and Gromit AR trail heads to Cardiff this summer

In a first for south Wales, Techniquest will be hosting the cracking Wallace & Gromit: All Systems Go AR Trail as part of their Summer of Invention programme of events.

Throughout the school holidays, the interactive trail will take visitors on a unique journey around the science discovery centre in Cardiff Bay, alongside over 100 hands-on exhibits, live science shows, creative workshops, planetarium tours and more.

From Saturday 19 July-31 August 2025, Techniquest visitors can bring Wallace and Gromit to life in 3D by downloading the free Wallace & Gromit: All Systems Go AR Trail app (available on iOS and Android) and then following the markers on the trail around Cardiff’s science discovery centre.

Each marker unlocks a different, interactive augmented reality scene, challenging you to complete various tasks – including trying on Wallace’s Techno Trousers and taking a selfie as Feathers McGraw.

Extra activities

Families can also add on extra activities for their visit including a Gromit clay model-making workshop, a live science show inspired by the inventing antics of Wallace & Gromit, plus intergalactic 360° films and star tours in Techniquest’s planetarium.

And it’s not all about the kids. Adults can release their inner child at a special summer Adult Lates event on Thursday 28 August from 7pm, including all the usual activities plus food, drink and a chance to meet real-life inventors Tim Brennan of Vivobarefoot and Nick Arnold of Ergochair Ltd.



Techniquest CEO Sue Wardle said “We’re over the moon to be working in partnership with Aardman this summer.

“The Wallace & Gromit AR trail will bring our science discovery centre to life using world-class creative technologies. I’ve no doubt our visitors will have lots of fun as they take part in the trail and all our other activities on offer, and that we’ll inspire some future inventors, scientists and animators along the way.”

Meet and greet

Wallace & Gromit and Aardman super-fans are advised to book for the opening weekend on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 July when the characters will be making special meet and greet appearances, and the Gromit clay model workshops will be led by an expert model maker who has worked on some of Aardman’s best-loved productions.

The Wallace & Gromit: All Systems Go AR Trail is at Techniquest Saturday 19 July – Sunday 31 August 2025 and is included with the admission price.

Add-on activities incur a small extra charge. Tickets are on sale now at techniquest.org

