Watch: Acting legend Anthony Hopkins shows some nifty dance moves

Legendary Welsh actor Sir Anthony Hopkins is having a busy year what with traveling to film the lead in a number of upcoming films and joining the star-studded mural-hall-of-fame on his home turf.

Even on his holidays he can’t resist getting behind the camera and entertaining his fans, most recently causing an online sensation by shaking his Oscar-winning tail feathers.

In the first of two videos he is seen celebrating the ‘Sunday summer vibes’ by throwing some shapes to a Columbian classic, all kitted out in a floral shirt and his familiar Panama hat, for which he got over 7 million views.

And then in response to the delighted reaction from that he tweeted himself cutting the rug in a Greek style saying: “Astonished with the generous compliments on my Cumbia dancing. Thank you.

Here's this week's repertoire.

Working on my next gig, thinking outside the box…"

Filming

Margam born Hopkins, 84, best known for his Oscar-winning portrayal of serial killer Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of The Lambs, became the oldest to win a Best Actor Oscar, when his role as a dementia sufferer in The Father was recognised in 2021.

Sir Anthony has been filming the lead role in a new movie telling the story of Sir Nicholas Winton, nicknamed the ‘British Schindler’ for saving almost 700 children from the Nazis before the start of the Second World War.

Celebrated as “the British Schindler”, Winton was a 29-year-old stockbroker when he arrived in Prague in December 1938. He went on to rescue 669 children, most of them Jewish, from Czechoslovakia on the eve of WWII by arranging their transport from Prague to Britain and helping to find them new homes.

The star is also set to take the lead in a new project which is scheduled to be filmed late in 2022 as the eminent psychologist as Sigmund Freud in Freud’s Last Session.

The biopic, directed by Matthew Brown (The Man Who Knew Infinity), working from a script by Mark St. Germain (The God Committee), is set on the eve of WWII and towards the end of his life, Freud invites iconic author C.S. Lewis for a debate over the existence of God.

