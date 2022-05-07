Sir Anthony Hopkins the latest to join Port Talbot’s mural hall of fame

A giant mural of Sir Anthony Hopkins has been unveiled in Port Talbot.

The mural of the famous Port Talbot native, painted by Caerphilly-based street artist Walls by Paul is part of the town’s plans to bounce back from the loss of Banksy’s ‘Season’s Greeting’ artwork.

The mural, which is located on Somerset Street Lane is another stunning addition to the town’s ever growing collection of street art.

It shows the actor in his most famous role as Dr Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs.

The new mural will form part of ARTwalk Port Talbot – the street art trail and smartphone app that guides people around the world-class urban art of the town.

The artwork of the actor comes hot on the heels of other murals to mark the acting heritage of Port Talbot

So far murals of Michael Sheen, Twin Town, Richard Burton and Peg Entwistle have appeared in the town.

The local street art revolution inspired by Banksy and ARTwalk is being made into a documentary for BBC to be broadcast this summer. ‘Who Needs Banksy?’ will shine a light on the incredible local talent and the big name street artists making a pilgrimage to the town.

Paul Jenkins, ARTwalk founder said: “The loss of the Banksy was a blow to many in the town, but it has supercharged the street art revolution happening here, new pieces are springing up all over the place from local and international artists.”

The free ARTwalk app is available to download on both the App Store and Google Play, or by following the link HERE

