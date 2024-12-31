Watch: Anthony Hopkins stars as Wrexham’s mascot in Super Bowl ad

Anthony Hopkins has had many starring roles in his time – but the Welshman pulled off his Welshest part to date at the start of 2024 – playing a dragon in an advert.

However, this WAS no ordinary dragon, this was Wrexham AFC’s mascot Wrex the Dragon – and this was no ordinary advert.

The ad for STōK Cold Brew Coffee – the company that sponsors Wrexham’s stadium The Racecourse, was screened during the Super Bowl.

The pinnacle of the American Football season, the Super Bowl was played between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Ad slots during the game are some of the most expensive marketing opportunities in the world.

The 87-year old Welsh star certainly threw himself into the role.

“Hear me roar!” he shouted before donning the dragon’s headgear and running around the hallowed Racecourse pitch.

From Silence of the Lambs to the Roar of the Dragon, the actor once again demonstrated his supreme acting chops.

We picked up a key player in the transfer window: Sir @AnthonyHopkins pic.twitter.com/QaF18gvwOl — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 2, 2024

Anthony Hopkins today celebrated his birthday days after sharing a touching New Year message with his followers as he marked 49 years sober.

In a heartfelt one-take video created for his 5 million Instagram followers, the stage and screen legend shared: “Good morning. Happy 29th December.

“29th? Why 29th? Well, 49 years ago today I stopped,” before miming the action of taking a drink.

He continued: “And I was having such fun. But then I realised I was in big trouble because I couldn’t remember anything.

“I was driving a car, drunk out of my skull. Then on that fateful day I realised I needed help, so I got it.”

Sober

Hopkins continued: “I phoned up a group of people like me, alcoholic and that was it. Sober. Anyway, I’ve had more fun these 49 years than ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Hopkins (@anthonyhopkins)

Using his message as a call to action, and to inspire others with alcoholism or other issues with alcohol, he shared: “If you do have a problem, having fun is wonderful, having a drink is fine.”

“But if you are having a problem with the booze, there is help.

“It’s not a terrible deal – it’s a condition if you’re allergic to alcohol. Get some help – there’s plenty of help around.

“One thing I did not realise was I was not unique. There are thousands of people around like me.”

Alcohol and Wales

Many people will be using the New Year as an opportunity to take part in ‘Dry January’, or to detox after the festive period.

Alcohol misuse is a major threat to public health in Wales. It has been identified as a causal factor in more than 200 medical conditions.

45% of men and 34% of women report drinking above the recommended guidelines, and alcohol is the cause of around 1,500 deaths a year, on top of a cost of more than £1 billion of harm to society.

Alcohol related deaths are higher in the most deprived areas of Wales.

Growing up in families where alcohol or substance misuse is a problem can have negative impacts which persist long into adulthood.

According to Public Health Wales, “There is no safe limit for drinking alcohol. Drinking even low amounts of alcohol increases the risk of diseases like cancer.”

“To keep health risks from alcohol to a low level it is safest not to drink more than 14 units a week on a regular basis.”

Hope

Leaving his followers on a note of hope and positivity, Hopkins closed with: “Anyway, I got sober.”

“It sounds a dull word, but I’ve had a wonderful life – they still employ me, they still give me jobs.”

“I’m going to be 87 in two days time, so I’m celebrating my long life – my unexpectedly long life – so if you have a problem, you know where to go.

“Phone any group, 12 step programme whatever you can do – because it is a killer.”

Blowing a kiss, he parted with a touching: “With that, happy new year!”

If you’re experiencing issues with alcohol, contact Wales Drug and Alcohol Helpline on 0808 808 2234 or email [email protected] 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

