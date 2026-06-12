Watch as landmark chimney stack at Welsh power station is demolished

Nation.Cymru staff

A controlled explosion of a landmark chimney stack at the former Aberthaw Power Station took place today as part of the redevelopment of the site.

The controlled demolition will be carried out by specialist demolition and explosive engineers using a carefully planned method designed to ensure safety, precision and minimal disruption to the surrounding community.

CCR Energy Ltd, established by the Cardiff Capital Region, is spearheading the redevelopment of the site.

An earlier demolition at the site was carried out in February this year when the turbine hall was demolished. The turbine hall was among the largest and most intricate structures remaining at the Aberthaw site.

Aberthaw, in the Vale of Glamorgan, was Wales’ last coal-fired power station and closed in 2020. Once demolished the Aberthaw Power Station site will make way for a new renewable energy park.

Many members of the local public turned out to see the demolition and were advised to only use a designated viewing area at Fonmon Castle rather than attempting to view the demolition from roads, lay-bys or public spaces near the site.

The demolition took place at 10am this morning.

Ahead of the demolition a spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “To ensure local roads remain clear, members of the public wishing to view the demolition are encouraged to use the designated viewing event at Fonmon Castle rather than travelling to roads and public areas surrounding the site.”

In a statement, CCR Energy Ltd added: “The site is accessed via a limited road network and it is essential that access remains available for residents, contractors and emergency services throughout the operation.

“Police officers and trained personnel will be positioned at key access points and diversions. Access will be restored as soon as the area has been confirmed safe.”