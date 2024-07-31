Watch: Before Welshpool there was Daipool

David Owens

There has been much excitement in Wales since the release of the new Deadpool and Wolverine movie.

The blockbuster, which is currently breaking records at the global box office, stars Wrexham AFC co-owner Ryan Reynolds as wise-cracking anti-hero Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as sharp-bladed superhero Wolverine.

But for those who viewed the film on its release, there were whispers there was also a Welsh Deadpool, a Welshpool if you will.

This quickly proved to be true and there was great joy when the images of Welshpool appeared on social media complete with Welsh flag costume.

Of course, we’ve since discovered the man underneath the mask was none other that Wrexham’s star striker Paul Mullin.

However, those thinking that this is the first ‘Welsh superhero’ linked to the Deadpool movies – need to think again, because before Welshpool there was Daipool.

Emerging on YouTube in 2016, little was known about this mysterious superhero who appeared to be an expat Welshman living in Los Angeles, and whose superpowers seemed to consist solely of giving out cwtches.

However, more was revealed the following year when Daipool released his first short film and we discovered much more about him and his alter-ego.

The man behind the ski mask was Earl Palmer, originally from Newport but now currently living in LA, who teamed up with comedian Andi Osho (of Mock the Week fame) to bring the character to the screen.

“The amazing Andi Osho directed it and helped me write it,” Earl said, speaking to WalesOnline back in 2017.

“The character was created because my best friend told my five-year-old godson, Joseph, I was in LA training to be a superhero with the Hulk and Batman, so I decided to create a Welsh superhero.”

In the short film Daipool is starting his first day fighting crime in LA, where his Welsh dragon emblem is mistaken for a cow by a local.

A second Daipool short film was released in 2000 during lockdown and it once again showcased Earl’s love for his homeland.

“I wrote the character to help promote our wonderful country and everything that is great about the Welsh people, because sadly we aren’t a country that a lot of Americans know abou.”

Ironically, that was until Deadpool and Ryan Reynolds came along to complete the job that Daipool started!

