Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Watch: Bronwen Lewis styles it out in Welsh for Harry

23 Apr 2022 2 minutes Read
Harry Styles (Credit: Publicity pic) and Bronwen Lewis (Credit: @BronwenLewis_)

Bronwen Lewis is back with her latest offering – and if you’re a Harry Styles or One Direction fan you’re going to love it.

The singer who loves to take popular songs and cover them in Welsh, has recorded her take on Style’s latest chart-topper ‘As It Was’.

The song debuted at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, becoming Styles’ second chart-topping song, after ‘Watermelon Sugar’. It also entered at the top of the UK Singles chart where it remains this week, becoming his second number one song in the UK, after ‘Sign of the Times’.

Bronwen’s take on Harry Styles comes after her last offering, ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ – a globe hit from the Disney movie Encanto.

The song about the Madrigal family’s estranged uncle has been sung in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Japanese and Chinese – but as far as we know, this is the first Welsh language version.

Bronwen, a former contestant on The Voice, has made something of a name for herself with her videos that promote the Welsh language on social media platforms such as TikTok and Twitter.

She recently thrilled her fans with Yma o Hyd, a beautiful Welsh version of Rhiannon by Fleetwood Mac for Halloween, accompanying herself on keyboards, and prior to that brought us Runaway by The Corrs.

Bronwen hit the headlines in June when she gave Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard a harmonious rendition of the Welsh national anthem ahead of Wales’ round 16 Euro 2020 clash with Denmark.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.