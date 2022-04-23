Watch: Bronwen Lewis styles it out in Welsh for Harry

Bronwen Lewis is back with her latest offering – and if you’re a Harry Styles or One Direction fan you’re going to love it.

The singer who loves to take popular songs and cover them in Welsh, has recorded her take on Style’s latest chart-topper ‘As It Was’.

The song debuted at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, becoming Styles’ second chart-topping song, after ‘Watermelon Sugar’. It also entered at the top of the UK Singles chart where it remains this week, becoming his second number one song in the UK, after ‘Sign of the Times’.

Bronwen’s take on Harry Styles comes after her last offering, ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ – a globe hit from the Disney movie Encanto.

The song about the Madrigal family’s estranged uncle has been sung in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Japanese and Chinese – but as far as we know, this is the first Welsh language version.

Bronwen, a former contestant on The Voice, has made something of a name for herself with her videos that promote the Welsh language on social media platforms such as TikTok and Twitter.

She recently thrilled her fans with Yma o Hyd, a beautiful Welsh version of Rhiannon by Fleetwood Mac for Halloween, accompanying herself on keyboards, and prior to that brought us Runaway by The Corrs.

Bronwen hit the headlines in June when she gave Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard a harmonious rendition of the Welsh national anthem ahead of Wales’ round 16 Euro 2020 clash with Denmark.

